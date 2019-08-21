Ezra Miller rocked the no-pants trend in a floral shirtdress paired with red lipstick and glitter eye makeup

- source
- On Tuesday, actor Ezra Miller attended an event for beauty brand Urban Decay in Seoul, South Korea.
- On the event’s red carpet, Miller put a twist on the no-pants trend in a floral shirtdress over a pair of shorts, paired with a matching jacket and heeled boots – all of which were designed by Coach, according to Nylon.
- He also wore a glamorous makeup look, which included red lipstick, black nail polish, and glitter eye shadow in two different colors.
- This isn’t the first time Miller has turned heads with his daring fashion – he also wore an optical-illusion makeup look to the 2019 Met Gala.
Actor Ezra Miller is arguably one of the most innovative celebrities when it comes to red-carpet fashion. In recent years, he’s rocked everything from puffy winter coats to sheer shirts at high-profile events.
And on Tuesday, the “Fantastic Beasts” actor turned heads while at an event for beauty brand Urban Decay in Seoul, South Korea.
Miller, who is a new ambassador for the beauty brand, walked the red carpet wearing a semi-sheer floral shirtdress with shorts underneath. He completed his version of the “no-pants trend,” which has been popular among celebrities since 2016, with a matching floral jacket and shiny black heeled boots.
According to Nylon, the vibrant ensemble was designed by Coach.
Miller’s makeup, however, completely stole the show, as he paired a bright-red lip with two-toned eye shadow. His eye makeup was also sparkly and outlined with sharp eyeliner.
Miller is no stranger to turning heads with his fashion.
He recently attended the 2019 Met Gala in May wearing optical-illusion makeup that made him look as though he had seven eyes.
Read more: Ezra Miller turned his face into an optical illusion for the Met Gala that made it look like he had 7 eyes
He also donned a white cape over a striped pantsuit, of which his jacket had a long train and diamond corset.
