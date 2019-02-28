Actor Ezra Miller stunned in red lipstick and an all-black ensemble and fans can’t enough

Alani Vargas, Insider
Ezra Miller at the Saint Laurent show during the February 2019 Paris Fashion Week.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

You might know Ezra Miller from his many movies, such as “Justice League,” “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” and “Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them,” but you might also recognize him from the eccentric looks that he’s worn to movie premieres and other major events.

Most recently, the actor made a statement with a bold red lip and an all-black outfit at Paris Fashion Week.

Miller wore this look while attending the Saint Laurent Fall 2019 runway show

Miller was also wearing black nail polish with his look.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

The look he wore to the event was all black and topped with a sparkling jacket that appeared to be made from tinsel. The shirt beneath his jacket was sheer and he paired the outfit with simple black boots and a slicked-back hairstyle. To add a pop of color to his monochrome ensemble, Miller wore red lipstick.

Fans were definitely here for Miller’s bold look

This is not the first time the actor’s been photographed wearing bold makeup

Ezra Miller at the UK premiere of

Getty

According to MTV, he wore a pink Fenty Beauty lip product at the Beijing premiere of “Justice League” in 2017. And. in 2018, Miller was photographed wearing a few different lip colors for his GQ cover story.

Miller has also worn an all-black outfit with a bold lip in the past

Ezra Miller at the 2018

Pascal Le Segretain / GettyImages

In November 2018, at the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” premiere in Paris, France, the actor wore an all-black Moncler Pierpaolo Piccioli ensemble and paired it with a burgundy lip.