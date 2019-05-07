Ezra Miller turned his face into an optical illusion for the Met Gala that made it look like he had 7 eyes

caption Ezra Miller’s face was an optical illusion. source Dia Dipasupil / Staff/Getty Images

Ezra Miller took part in a night of fashionable reveals at the 2019 Met Gala.

Behind a hand-held mask, Miller’s face was painted with seven eyeballs identical to his own.

A pinstriped suit and red lip completed the campy twist on old Hollywood glam.

Ezra Miller was seeing multiples on the 2019 Met Gala’s pink carpet. One of the final celebrities to stroll the catwalk and ascend the museum’s stairs, “The Flash” star wholly embodied the night’s “camp” theme in an old Hollywood meets optical illusion fashion-beauty hybrid. (Miller identifies as gender-fluid but said he is comfortable with all pronouns and “lets he/his/him ride” so that’s what we’ll be using.)

A pinstriped Burberry suit fit with a train and beaded external corset was totally glamorous, but couldn’t compete with the camp set up by his hair, makeup, and one major accessory: a hand-held mask.

Miller stepped onto the carpet hiding his makeup with the plain, flesh-toned canvas before revealing a face full of eyeballs that exactly matched his own – a grand total of seven eyes. (Be careful if you choose to stare back and count – head spinning may ensue.) The look was completed by a vintage red lip and pin curls to match, and fans couldn’t get enough.

caption This was Miller’s look before it was unveiled. source John Shearer / Contributor/Getty Images

Ezra Miller won Met Gala. — The Dude (@kuchuls) May 7, 2019

i was only waiting for ezra miller and now im alive again — tormund (@dracarysgang) May 7, 2019

Ezra Miller is my favorite look OMG — Lorena ☾ (@enafoshow) May 7, 2019

Fans know Miller is stranger to an avant-garde fashion interpretation – the star has graced red carpets with them quite regularly. But after Miller stepped out for pre-Met Gala festivities in a dusty rose, tulle-tastic ball gown, it was unclear how he’d step it up with his Met Gala outfit. And he did not disappoint.

