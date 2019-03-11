An F-16 fighter jet made a California highway patrolman’s radar go bonkers with a high-speed flyby

caption A F-16 Fighting Falcon. source U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chris Drzazgowski

Video taken by Officer Chris Bol of the California Highway Patrol shows an F-16 Fighting Falcon blasting past his patrol car on an empty highway.

These low-altitude flybys occur regularly in this particular area and are often picked up on radar.

Bol’s radar went in and out, apparently reading 250 mph at one point, the California Highway Patrol station in the California desert suburb of Bishop told Business Insider.

A California patrolman’s radar apparently flipped out on an empty stretch of highway over the weekend, which was odd because there wasn’t another car in sight. But then an F-16 Fighting Falcon came flying low and fast past his location.

A video taken by Officer Chris Bol and shared by the California Highway Patrol station in the California desert suburb of Bishop shows the F-16 making a pass – not the first, as the officer filming has his camera ready to catch the fighter flying by his Ford Explorer.

The video, first reported on by Popular Mechanics, was captioned: “When the radar in your patrol car is going crazy but you don’t see any cars on the road, look up!”

An F-16 can fly at speeds greater than Mach 2, more than two times the speed of sound. That means the fighter jet can hit in excess of 1,500 mph. The fighter in the video, however, was not going that fast.

These low-altitude flybys occur regularly in the area where the video was taken and are often picked up on radar. One California Highway Patrol officer at the Bishop station told Business Insider his radar once read out at more than 300 mph.

As for the video posted on Saturday, Bol’s radar was going in and out, but it read 250 mph at one point. Several F-16s flew past his spot repeatedly while he was out there.

Popular Mechanics said that while the video was taken in Bishop, the aircraft in the video may have originated from the Arizona National Guard or Utah’s Hill Air Force Base, although it is hard to know for sure because there are a number of air bases nearby that use the area for training.