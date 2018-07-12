Artist carves ‘F—Trump’ into crop circle in Trump’s reported UK flight path

caption An anti-Trump crop circle appeared in the UK ahead of the president’s visit. source YouTube

An artist carved the phrase “F— Trump” into a crop circle on a farm in the UK.

It’s reportedly visible on the flight path the president will take Friday as he heads to meet British Prime Minister Theresa May at her country estate.

Part of the message is in Russian, which is an apparent jab at Trump’s relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The crop circle, which is reportedly 650 feet wide and took 14 hours to construct, was completed on Sunday.

Trump is set to meet with Putin in Helsinki following his UK visit.

It's located roughly 40 miles northwest of central London on the Moat Farm in Stoke.

The owner of the farm told the local newspaper The Bucks Herald that he didn’t allow the crop circle to be carved into his land for political reasons.

“There was a financial transaction, I won’t say how much but it was renumeration for the damaged crops, which won’t be salvageable,” the owner said.

He added, “A lot of people have asked me this, but my thoughts on Trump are completely neutral. For me it was a transaction between myself and the artist.”

The British marketing agency The Tenth Man reportedly took credit for the anti-Trump crop circle on Thursday.

Prior to departing for the UK, Trump suggested people the UK are fond of him.

“I think they like me in the UK. I think they agree with me on immigration,” Trump told reporters in Brussels, where he attended a NATO summit.

Many of the same sentiments surrounding the movement behind Brexit are shared by the president and his supporters.

But Trump’s visit to the UK has spurred controversy and widespread planned protests, with particularly lively demonstrations in London. One such demonstration that has garnered a fair amount of attention and is set to occur on Friday will involve a giant “Baby Trump” balloon.

As a result of the planned demonstrations, the US embassy in London warned Americans in the UK to keep a “low profile” during the president’s visit.