F1® Delta Time auction for “China Edition 2019 Azure Dragon” race car NFT celebrates Chinese New Year

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 23 January 2020 – Animoca Brands and F1® Delta Time are thrilled to announce the auction for the ultra-rare “China Edition 2019 Azure Dragon”, the latest official Formula 1® (F1®) non-fungible token (NFT) digital collectible race car. In celebration of the Chinese New Year, the auction will start on 23 January 2020 and end on 31 January 2020. See www.F1DeltaTime.com for auction details.





The “China Edition 2019 Azure Dragon” NFT is the first of the F1® Delta Time “Four Guardians” race cars. The Azure Dragon (Qinglong in Chinese) is a mythological creature representing the East and the season of spring. The “China Edition 2019 Azure Dragon” digital collectible is extremely rare as only one will ever be made available.





The black and azure livery of the “China Edition 2019 Azure Dragon” is embellished by two gold dragons, each holding square-holed Chinese coins that represent great wealth for the car’s owner. Photos of the “China Edition 2019 Azure Dragon” are available at https://www.animocabrands.com/F1DeltaTime-auction-Azure-Dragon.





The other three cars in the “Four Guardians” limited series, namely “White Tiger”, “Black Tortoise”, and “Vermillion Bird”, will be released in the coming months. The “Four Guardians” race cars are based on the four mythological symbols of China, which are the guardians of the four cardinal directions.





In F1® Delta Time there are 5 rarity and power levels for cars: Apex, Legendary, Epic, Rare, and Common, with Apex being the most scarce. Each race car in the “Four Guardians” series is of the Apex level and completely unique.





The top-level performance indices of the “China Edition 2019 Azure Dragon” make this car a ferocious contender on any race circuit and a fitting tribute to the legend of the Azure Dragon.





Rarity Level: Apex

Top Speed: 988/1,000

Acceleration: 916/1,000

Grip: 918/1,000

Luck: 88





All F1® Delta Time “Four Guardians” race cars receive a special unique boost to all stats when racing on the Shanghai International Circuit. Owners of these cars will earn twice the amount of REVs for completing REV rewarding achievements in F1® Delta Time.





All race cars produced by F1® Delta Time are officially licensed by Formula 1®. Every car is an NFT digital collectible that can be used in the upcoming F1® Delta Time multiplayer racing game. The authenticity, rarity, and true digital ownership of these NFTs are guaranteed via blockchain.





Auction details: China Edition 2019 Azure Dragon

Celebrating the Chinese New Year, the auction for the “China Edition 2019 Azure Dragon” begins on 23 January 2020 and ends on 31 January 2020 at www.F1DeltaTime.com.





F1® NFT auctions

F1® Delta Time has previously completed auctions of four unique and official Formula 1® NFTs of the Apex rarity level, starting with the landmark “1-1-1” digital car collectible that sold on 28 May 2019 for a record price of 415.9 ether; this was followed by the “Monaco Edition 2019”, “France Edition 2019”, and “Japan Edition 2019”.





In addition, F1® Delta Time auctioned the first 10 official F1® team cars simultaneously in the Pole Position Auction held from 28 November to 1 December 2019, which fetched a total of 121.5172 ether. The team cars were all of the Epic rarity level.





Staking NFTs to generate in-game currency

In F1® Delta Time, cars are NFTs and will have the ability to generate REV through “staking”, with rarer cars generating higher amounts of REV. REV is an ERC-20 token and the primary currency that will be used in F1® Delta Time. REV will also have expanded utility across other Animoca Brands blockchain game products.





When you choose to stake your car, you temporarily transfer ownership to F1® Delta Time and therefore lose the ability to use, race or trade that car, but you will earn REV based on the period of time that your car is staked. More information is available at https://medium.com/@f1deltatime/f1-delta-time-announcing-nft-staking-15f29b7c0b18.





F1® Delta Time

F1® Delta Time is a blockchain game licensed by Formula 1®, developed and published by Animoca Brands. The game consists of a collectible component based on NFTs as well as a racing component utilising those NFTs. The collectible component is available now, and the racing component will launch in early 2020. For more information please visit www.F1DeltaTime.com or join the official Discord channel at https://discord.gg/s6wn7dk.





The F1 FORMULA 1 logo, F1 logo, FORMULA 1, F1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX and related marks are trade marks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula 1 company. All rights reserved.





About Animoca Brands

Animoca Brands (ASX: AB1) leverages gamification, blockchain, and artificial intelligence technologies to develop and publish a broad portfolio of mobile products including games such as The Sandbox, Crazy Kings, and Crazy Defense Heroes as well as products based on popular intellectual properties such as Formula 1®, Garfield, Snoopy, Thomas & Friends™, Ever After High and Doraemon. Animoca Brands’ portfolio of blockchain investments and partnerships includes Lucid Sight, Dapper Labs (creators of CryptoKitties), WAX, Harmony, and Decentraland. The Company is based in Hong Kong, Canada, Finland, and Argentina. For more information visit www.animocabrands.com.