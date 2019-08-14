The FAA just banned a model of MacBook Pro from all flights — here’s how to check if your laptop is included

source Apple

The FAA banned certain MacBook Pro laptops from coming aboard flights after Apple issued a recall of the model.

The batteries in the affected laptops can overheat, causing them to swell and possibly ignite.

MacBook Pro owners can enter their serial number on Apple’s recall page to see if their laptops are included in the FAA ban.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) banned certain MacBook Pro laptops from commercial flights after Apple issued a voluntary recall of the model due to a fire risk associated with the lithium-ion batteries in the laptops.

In a statement, the FAA said that it was “aware of the recalled batteries that are used in some Apple MacBook Pro laptops,” and reminded airlines to follow safety guidelines – issued in 2016 – surrounding consumer electronics with recalled batteries.

According to those guidelines, electronics with recalled batteries should not be allowed on flights as cargo or in carry-on luggage. The guidelines would apply to the affected MacBooks.

To see if their laptops are affected, MacBook Pro owners can visit Apple’s recall program page and enter their serial number. The serial number can be found by clicking the small Apple logo in the upper-left corner of the menu bar, and clicking “About This Mac.”

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency advised that the MacBook models should be switched off and not used during flights. It was not clear whether the agency would follow its US counterpart, although the agencies often align surrounding safety notices.

Several airlines with cargo operations managed by Total Cargo Express (TCE) – TUI Group Airlines, Thomas Cook Airlines, Air Italy, and Air Transat – banned the affected models from being flown as cargo, according to Bloomberg News. The airlines also planned to prohibit the affected models from being brought on board by passengers.

Apple announced the recall in June. It applies to 15-inch MacBook Pro units which were sold primarily between September 2015 and February 2017. The battery in the affected laptops can overheat, potentially swelling or igniting.

Users with an affected MacBook Pro can get the battery replaced for free.