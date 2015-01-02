LIONEL MESSI: How the most expensive soccer player in the world spends his millions

- source
Lionel Messi is arguably the greatest soccer player alive, and with that incredible success comes fabulous wealth.
Messi is the second highest-paid athlete in the world, and the highest paid soccer player, according to Forbes, after boxer Floyd Mayweather and ahead of his rival Cristiano Ronaldo.
Despite his insane wealth and popularity, he’s is one of the most private people in the sport.
He drives a $200,000 car and lives in a nice house, but the rest is a mystery.
He has made $111 million so far in 2018.
He signed a new contract in 2017 which pays him over $80 million annually.
He makes an additional $27 million in endorsements.
He has signed a lifetime deal with Adidas
He also has deals with Gatorade, Mastercard, and Pepsi, among others.
Messi is so valuable to Barcelona that if he ever leaves, the club that buys him will have to pay a $835 million buy out.
Messi lives in a house in Castelldefels, a mountain village just outside of Barcelona.
He still owns and maintains his childhood home in Argentina, even though no one lives there anymore.
Messi is still especially close to his mother.
And he’s good friends with Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez.
He’s known to take the occasional private plane, like when he went to the Ballon d’Or gala in Zurich.
He married his long-time girlfriend Antonella Rocuzzo in 2017.
The two grew up in the same town in Argentina, and their families are friends.
They have three children together.
The kids are now a staple of Barcelona trophy celebrations.
We get the occasional glimpse into his lavish side, like when he wore a polka-dot suit to an awards ceremony.
Or when he got a private meeting with the pope, himself a huge soccer fan.
Or when he agreed to have a gold cast of his foot made and sold to support Japanese tsunami relief (it went for $5 million).
He does enjoy a lavish vacation now and again.
As well as chances to meet world-famous musicians.
And other famous athletes.
He did make headlines for a less charitable reason however, when he was found guilty of tax fraud and ordered to pay a fine.
But unlike other modern athletes, he’s not actively concerned with using his personal life to grow his brand. His Instagram is for the most part totally bland.
With pictures of Messi relaxing with family, teammates, or his giant dog.
Messi’s lifestyle is often contrasted with his on-pitch rival Cristiano Ronaldo’s, who is known for relishing the spotlight.
