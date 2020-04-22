Fashion brands are reopening their factories and making millions of face masks to fight the coronavirus-related shortage

Fashion labels around the world are reopening their factories to make millions of face masks to fight the coronavirus-related shortage.

Major brands like Louis Vuitton, Christian Siriano, and Zara, along with smaller fashion retailers, are using their factories to produce masks and other necessary equipment.

In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends everyone wear cloth face coverings in public.

View more episodes of Business Insider Today on Facebook.

Fashion companies across the world – big and small – are pivoting their businesses to produce face masks.

Clothing factories have reopened to meet coronavirus-related demand for millions of needed masks.

In Italy, instead of gowns and dresses, workers at one small tailor shop spend their shifts creating homemade protective face masks to help their city of Molfetta.

“I tell this to people who ask us for the masks: They are not for sale, they have no price, but we only ask for a free and spontaneous donation that will keep this great solidarity machine in motion for as long as possible,” said Lisa De Virgilio, the owner of the brand Gruppo Stile De Virgilio.

French couture brand Louis Vuitton shut its factories when the coronavirus first hit the country.

It’s an ironic twist for European-centric industries known for using beautiful faces to market their clothes instead of covering them.

In the US, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends everyone wear cloth face coverings in public.

Other brands such as Christian Siriano, Zara, H&M, and Prada are using their factories to produce necessities solely for medical staff.

Meanwhile, other companies like Alice + Olivia are stepping in and selling to the public. It plans to donate one mask for each mask sold.