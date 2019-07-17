This viral photo app that makes you look old has been all over everyone’s social media feeds. Here’s how to use it.

source Lisa Eadicicco/Business Insider

FaceApp, the photo editing app that uses artificial intelligence to apply filters, has seen a resurgence of interest in recent days.

People have been using the app’s “Old” filter to share photos of what they might look like after aging on social media.

Celebrities such as rapper Drake and pop group the Jonas Brothers have been using the app too.

If you’ve been seeing your Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter feeds filled with photos of friends and family members that seemingly aged overnight, you’re not alone.

In recent days, there’s been a resurgence of interest in FaceApp, the popular photo app that uses artificial intelligence to apply filters that can make you look older or younger or swap your gender in addition to other effects. The app launched in 2017, but has been flooding social media feeds everywhere over the past several days. Celebrities from rapper Drake to famous chef Gordon Ramsay and pop group the Jonas Brothers have been using the app to see how they might age.

But there are a few things you should keep in mind before you start uploading your photos. The app’s terms give FaceApp, which is based in Russia, the freedom to use user content however the company wishes. There has also been some concern over how the app accesses a user’s photo library even if that person doesn’t give the app permission to do so. But, as TechCrunch has pointed out, Apple offers a tool developers can build into their apps that lets users choose one photo from their library to upload without giving that app access to the entire library.

If you do want to try using FaceApp to see how you’ll age, you can do so by following the steps below.

Download the FaceApp app from the App Store or Google Play Store, and decline the offer to subscribe to the app when opening it.

Take a photo of yourself or choose a photo from your image library. Tapping the “Photos” button at the bottom will let you choose a photo from your camera roll without giving the app access to your entire photo library.

Scroll over to the “Age” filter at the bottom of the screen.

Choose “Old” and wait for the photo to process.

You can also use demo photos provided by the app, or choose images of celebrities by tapping the button near the bottom of the app.

Celebrities have been taking part in the #AgeChallenge too, like actress Busy Philips.

View this post on Instagram I mean…probs????‍♀️ A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Jul 16, 2019 at 11:01pm PDT

And comedian Sarah Silverman.

View this post on Instagram #FACEAPP look at this cool ass granny I’ll take it A post shared by Sarah Silverman (@sarahkatesilverman) on Jul 16, 2019 at 10:19pm PDT

And Drake.