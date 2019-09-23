Facebook acquired a brain-computing startup for more than $500 million

source Getty

Facebook has acquired the maker of an electronic wristband that it says will allow people to share photos on its social network and control their computers just by thinking about it.

Facebook said Monday that it acquired CTRL-labs, a four-year old startup considered a pioneer in the emerging field of “brain computing,” for an undisclosed sum. A report in Bloomberg said Facebook paid somewhere between $500 million and $1 billion for the company, citing anonymous sources.

“The vision for this work is a wristband that lets people control their devices as a natural extension of movement,” Facebook executive Andrew Bosworth wrote in a blog post announcing the deal on Monday.

CTRL-labs, based in New York, was founded four years ago and has raised $67 million from backers including Google investing arm GV, Amazon’s Alexa Fund and Lux Capital.

The wristband will “decode” the signals sent from the neurons in a person’s spinal cord that tell muscles in the body how to move. Those signals will be translated into digital signals that an electronic device can understand, Bosworth continued.

The wristband, he said, “captures your intention so you can share a photo with a friend using an imperceptible movement or just by, well, intending to.”

This story is developing…