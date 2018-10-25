A former Facebook executive called out Apple CEO Tim Cook’s hypocrisy over privacy

caption Tim Cook at the European Union’s privacy conference in Brussels. source Yves Herman/Reuters

Former Facebook security boss Alex Stamos criticised Tim Cook’s hypocrisy after the Apple CEO launched a blistering attack on firms that flout user privacy.

Stamos pointed to Apple’s trade practices in China, which block privacy-enabling features like end-to-end encryption and installing VPNs.

He said for many tech companies, China is an “ethical blindspot.”

Tim Cook launched a blistering attack on tech companies that flout user privacy in a speech on Wednesday, but a former Facebook exec has accused him of not practising what he preaches.

Although Cook did not name Facebook or Google, they were a clear target of his remarks in Brussels, where he said that people’s data is “being weaponized against us with military efficiency” to “enrich” companies that collect the information.

But Alex Stamos, Facebook’s former security chief who led its internal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, said Apple is not above compromising user privacy in China.

I agree with almost everything Tim Cook said in his privacy speech today, which is why it is so sad to see the media credulously covering his statements without the context of Apple's actions in China.https://t.co/UIxJovocFc — Alex Stamos (@alexstamos) October 24, 2018

In a series of tweets, he said Apple blocks privacy-enabling services like end-to-end encryption and installing VPNs on its devices in China. Stamos also pointed out that Apple recently moved its iCloud data to a state-owned telecom company.

The missing context? Apple uses hardware-rooted DRM to deny Chinese users the ability to install the VPN and E2E messaging apps that would allow them to avoid pervasive censorship and surveillance. Apple moved iCloud data into a PRC-controlled joint venture with unclear impacts. — Alex Stamos (@alexstamos) October 24, 2018

Cook has previously said in an interview that Apple’s data stored in China is still safely under lock and key. “We worked with a Chinese company to provide iCloud, but the keys […] are ours,” he told Vice earlier this month.

Stamos said China is an “ethical blindspot” for many tech companies. He said firms take advantage of weaker workers’ rights to manufacture their products, comply with China’s surveillance laws, and ignore the environmental damage of Chinese Bitcoin farms.

Stamos and Cook did agree on one thing: That the US needs a robust privacy law and companies like Facebook and Twitter need to minimize how much data they collect.

China is an ethical blind spot for many in tech: We ignore the working conditions under which our beautiful devices are made, the censorship and surveillance necessary to ship apps there, the environmental externalities of coal-powered Chinese Bitcoin farms. — Alex Stamos (@alexstamos) October 24, 2018

Stamos also criticised the media for allowing Cook to effectively take a shot across Facebook’s bows by ignoring the diminished right to privacy of Chinese citizens.

We don't want the media to create an incentive structure that ignores treating Chinese citizens as less-deserving of privacy protections because a CEO is willing to bad-mouth the business model of their primary competitor, who uses advertising to subsidize cheaper devices. — Alex Stamos (@alexstamos) October 24, 2018

Business Insider has contacted Apple for comment.

Tech’s trouble with China has been in the spotlight recently because of Google’s attempts to re-enter the market. Google has drawn fire both externally and internally for its reported plans to launch a censored search engine to comply with Chinese laws.