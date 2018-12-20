Facebook endured a staggering number of scandals and controversies in 2018 — here they all are

By
Rob Price, Business Insider US
2018 has not been kind to Mark Zuckerberg.

2018 has not been kind to Mark Zuckerberg.
Christophe Morin/IP3/Getty Images

  • Facebook has had a truly tumultous 2018.
  • The company lurched from scandal to crisis, from spreading genocide-fuelling hate speech in Myanmar to the Cambridge Analytica debacle.
  • Business Insider has rounded up the Silicon Valley tech giant’s dozens of scandals over the last 12 months.

Mark Zuckerberg kicked off 2018 with a promise: He was going to fix Facebook.

The billionaire chief executive is famous for his often-wacky yearly challenges – build a robot butler! Visit all 50 states! Only eat meat from animals you kill yourself! But after a bruising 2017, with its revelations of Russian misinformation campaigns on Facebook, he announced a more sober goal for the year – tackling Facebook’s woes.

“This will be a serious year of self-improvement and I’m looking forward to learning from working to fix our issues together,” he wrote back on January 4th.

This didn’t go so well, it’s fair to say.

Over the last 12 months, the Silicon Valley tech giant has lurched from scandal to crisis, barely recovering from one self-inflicted wound before the next damaging report drops. Its issues have been varied: Some have landed it in hot water with lawmakers, like the Cambridge Analytica scandal, while some have literally been matters of life and death – like the social network’s role in spreading hate speech that fueled genocide in Myanmar.

Business Insider has gone back and rounded up Facebook’s 2018, from its dozens of ugly scandals to some rare bright spots and product launches.

Here’s how Facebook’s nightmare year unfolded:

January 2018: Facebook is slammed by George Soros

George Soros.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

February 2018: The last quiet month for Facebook

Paul Marotta/Getty Images

March 2018: Cambridge Analytica explodes amid genocide in Myanmar

Former Cambridge Analytica CEO, Alexander Nix.
REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

April 2018: Mark Zuckerberg is in the Congressional hot-seat

Mark Zuckerberg testifying to Congress.
Reuters

May 2018: Facebook restructures its executive team and agrees to audits

Facebook exec Chris Cox, who was made chief product officer in the reshuffle.
Getty

June 2018: Covert data-sharing agreements come to light, and Facebook closes its drone program

Facebook

July 2018: Zuck is mired in a controversy Holocaust denialism, followed by Facebook posting disappointing earnings

Mark Zuckerberg, pictured in May, 2018.
Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

August 2018: Facebook continues to fall short in Myanmar, as covert influence campaigns pop into sight

Notorious conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, pictured in July 2016.
Lucas Jackson/Reuters

September 2018: Instagram’s cofounders leave, and Facebook discloses a huge hack

Instagram cofounders Mike Krieger and Kevin Systrom, pictured in May, 2012.
Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images

October 2018: Brazilian fake news spreads on WhatsApp while harassment proliferates on Instagram

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro.
Adriano Machado/Reuters

November 2018: Sheryl Sandberg is hit with new criticism, and employee morale plummets

Sheryl Sandberg.
Getty

December 2018: Facebook faces even more scrutiny over privacy practices and, Russian activity on Instagram is exposed

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during the annual F8 summit at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California on May 1, 2018.
JOSH EDELSON / AFP

