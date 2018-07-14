Here’s how much you would have made investing $1,000 in Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and 19 other major companies back in the day

- source
- Several big-name companies, like Facebook, Amazon, Walmart, or Netflix, have seen their stock prices skyrocket in the years or decades since they went public.
- We took a look at what a $1,000 investment in 22 household names would be worth today, using historical price data from Yahoo Finance.
- A $1,000 investment in Walmart in 1980 would be worth over $1.6 million today.
Early investors in some of the biggest companies in the world, like Facebook, Amazon, Walmart, or Netflix, have seen their fortunes greatly magnified over the years.
Business Insider took a look at historical split- and dividend-adjusted price data from Yahoo Finance for 22 corporations that have become household names, and found what a $1,000 investment made back in the day would be worth as of their closing prices on July 3, 2018.
For companies that held their initial public offering or came into being after 1980, we used their IPO date as the starting point, and for older companies, we assumed an investment in early 1980.
Here’s how much you’d have made investing in those companies back in the day.
A $1,000 investment in Facebook after its May 18, 2012 IPO would be worth over $5,000 as of July 3, 2018.
A $1,000 investment in Netflix after its May 23, 2002 IPO would be worth around $326,000 now.
A $1,000 investment in Apple after its December 12, 1980 IPO would be worth around $8 million today.
A $1,000 investment in Amazon after its May 15, 1997 IPO would be worth about $865,000 today.
$1,000 invested after Google’s August 19, 2004 IPO would be worth around $22,000 today.
An investment of $1,000 in Microsoft after its IPO on March 13, 1986 would be worth around $1.4 million today.
A $1,000 investment in Tesla after its June 29, 2010 IPO would be worth around $13,000 today.
A $1,000 investment in Disney at the beginning of 1980 would be worth about $280,000 as of July 3, 2018.
$1,000 invested in Berkshire Hathaway in 1980 would be worth over $970,000 today.
General Electric’s fortunes have wildly oscillated over the years. A $1,000 investment at the start of 1980 would be worth about $2.5 million as of July 3, 2018.
Nvidia has seen its stock price skyrocket in the last couple years alongside new demand for its chips for AI and cryptocurrency mining. A $1,000 investment after the company’s January 22, 1999 IPO would be worth about $160,000 today.
A $1,000 investment in Intel in 1980 would be worth about $300,000 today.
An investment of $1,000 made in 1980 in Intel’s rival chipmaker AMD would be worth about $4,800 as of July 3, 2018.
$1,000 invested in Exxon Mobil at the start of 1980 would be worth about $121,000 today.
A $1,000 investment in IBM at the start of 1980 would be worth around $75,000 as of July 3, 2018.
Early investors in Snapchat’s parent company Snap Inc. have not fared as well in the year since the company’s IPO. $1,000 invested in the company at its closing price after its March 2, 2017 IPO would be worth only about $537 as of July 3, 2018.
A $1,000 investment in Goldman Sachs after its May 3, 1999 IPO would be worth nearly $4,000 today.
A $1,000 investment in Bank of America in 1980 would be worth nearly $250,000 as of July 3, 2018.
$1,000 invested in JPMorgan in 1980 would be worth over $330,000 as of July 3, 2018.
A $1,000 investment at the start of 1980 in Walmart would be worth over $1.6 million today.
A $1,000 investment in Verizon’s predecessor Bell Atlantic at the time of the breakup of the old AT&T system in 1984 would be worth over $160,000 today.
The former AT&T telephone monopoly was broken up in the 1980s, resulting in several smaller companies, including Bell Atlantic, which would rename itself Verizon Communications in 2000.
A $1,000 investment at the time of the AT&T breakup in Southwestern Bell, which would later acquire its former parent company and take on the AT&T name, would be worth over $130,000 today.