Mega-cap tech stocks have dominated earnings season. Here’s how each juggernaut did, from Apple to Netflix.

- Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Google – commonly known as FAANG stocks – reported quarterly earnings in October, as did Microsoft.
- The six mega-cap tech giants make up roughly 18% of the S&P 500’s market capitalization, according to Yardeni Research.
- These stocks deserve credit for the record S&P 500 high in October, Yardeni argues.
- Here’s how each company performed in quarterly earnings, and how much each stock has gained this year.
It’s been quite a month for FAANG stocks. In October, each member of the popular group that includes Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google/Alphabet reported quarterly earnings.
The five tech giants are closely watched by Wall Street analysts and retail investors alike because of their wide-reaching influence in society as well as their weight in the market. Including Microsoft – another heavy-hitting tech company – the group of six makes up roughly 18% of the S&P 500‘s total market capitalization, according to Yardeni Research.
Recent gains around solid quarterly earnings from some of the FAANG stocks plus Microsoft contributed to the S&P 500’s recent all time high. The popular group of technology stocks returned to a new high last week, driving the overall market to a record, according to Ed Yardeni of Yardeni Research.
“Altogether, the FAANGM index is up about 33%” year-to-date, Yardeni wrote in a note to clients Thursday.
Here’s what each of the FAANG stocks, plus Microsoft, reported in the most recent quarterly earnings release, plus how much each stock has gained year-to-date.
1. Facebook
Ticker: FB
Here’s what the company reported, versus what Wall Street expected:
- Revenue: $17.65 billion reported versus $17.35 billion (expected)
- Earnings per share: $2.12 reported versus $1.91 (expected)
Stock movement post-earnings: +2.04% as of 1:30 pm ET
Stock price year-to-date: +50%
2. Apple
Ticker: AAPL
Here’s what the company reported, versus what Wall Street expected:
- Revenue: $64 billion reported versus $63 billion (expected)
- Earnings per share: $3.03 reported versus $2.84 (expected)
Stock movement post-earnings: +1.84% as of 1:30 pm ET
Stock price year-to-date: +54%
3. Amazon
Ticker: AMZN
Here’s what the company reported, versus what Wall Street expected:
- Revenue: $70 billion reported, versus $68.8 billion (expected)
- Earnings per share: $4.23 reported, versus $4.62 (expected)
Stock movement post-earnings: +2.47%
Stock price year-to-date: +18%
4. Netflix
Ticker: NFLX
Here’s what the company reported, versus what Wall Street expected:
- Revenue: $5.25 billion reported versus TK (expected)
- Earnings per share: $1.47 reported, versus $1.05 (expected)
Stock movement post-earnings: -3.7%
Stock price year-to-date: +6.7%
5. Alphabet / Google
Ticker: GOOGL
Here’s what the company reported, versus what Wall Street expected:
- Revenue, excluding traffic acquisition costs: $33.01 billion reported versus $32.7 billion (expected)
- Earnings per share: $10.12 reported versus $12.35 (expected)
Stock movement post-earnings: -2.20%
Stock price year-to-date: +21.23%
6. Microsoft
Ticker:MSFT
Here’s what the company reported, versus what Wall Street expected:
- Revenue: $33.1 billion reported versus $32.3 billion (expected)
- Earnings: $1.38 reported versus $1.24 (expected)
Stock movement post-earnings: +1.97%
Stock price year-to-date: +42%