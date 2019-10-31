Mega-cap tech stocks have dominated earnings season. Here’s how each juggernaut did, from Apple to Netflix.

By
Carmen Reinicke, Business Insider US
-

source
Reuters

  • Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Google – commonly known as FAANG stocks – reported quarterly earnings in October, as did Microsoft.
  • The six mega-cap tech giants make up roughly 18% of the S&P 500’s market capitalization, according to Yardeni Research.
  • These stocks deserve credit for the record S&P 500 high in October, Yardeni argues.
  • Here’s how each company performed in quarterly earnings, and how much each stock has gained this year.
  • Read more on Business Insider.

It’s been quite a month for FAANG stocks. In October, each member of the popular group that includes Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google/Alphabet reported quarterly earnings.

The five tech giants are closely watched by Wall Street analysts and retail investors alike because of their wide-reaching influence in society as well as their weight in the market. Including Microsoft – another heavy-hitting tech company – the group of six makes up roughly 18% of the S&P 500‘s total market capitalization, according to Yardeni Research.

Recent gains around solid quarterly earnings from some of the FAANG stocks plus Microsoft contributed to the S&P 500’s recent all time high. The popular group of technology stocks returned to a new high last week, driving the overall market to a record, according to Ed Yardeni of Yardeni Research.

“Altogether, the FAANGM index is up about 33%” year-to-date, Yardeni wrote in a note to clients Thursday.

Here’s what each of the FAANG stocks, plus Microsoft, reported in the most recent quarterly earnings release, plus how much each stock has gained year-to-date.

1. Facebook

Ticker: FB

Here’s what the company reported, versus what Wall Street expected:

  • Revenue: $17.65 billion reported versus $17.35 billion (expected)
  • Earnings per share: $2.12 reported versus $1.91 (expected)

Stock movement post-earnings: +2.04% as of 1:30 pm ET

Stock price year-to-date: +50%

2. Apple

Ticker: AAPL

Here’s what the company reported, versus what Wall Street expected:

  • Revenue: $64 billion reported versus $63 billion (expected)
  • Earnings per share: $3.03 reported versus $2.84 (expected)

Stock movement post-earnings: +1.84% as of 1:30 pm ET

Stock price year-to-date: +54%

3. Amazon

source
David Ryder/Getty Images

Ticker: AMZN

Here’s what the company reported, versus what Wall Street expected:

  • Revenue: $70 billion reported, versus $68.8 billion (expected)
  • Earnings per share: $4.23 reported, versus $4.62 (expected)

Stock movement post-earnings: +2.47%

Stock price year-to-date: +18%

4. Netflix

source
Getty

Ticker: NFLX

Here’s what the company reported, versus what Wall Street expected:

  • Revenue: $5.25 billion reported versus TK (expected)
  • Earnings per share: $1.47 reported, versus $1.05 (expected)

Stock movement post-earnings: -3.7%

Stock price year-to-date: +6.7%

5. Alphabet / Google

caption
Google CEO Sundar Pichai.
source
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Ticker: GOOGL

Here’s what the company reported, versus what Wall Street expected:

  • Revenue, excluding traffic acquisition costs: $33.01 billion reported versus $32.7 billion (expected)
  • Earnings per share: $10.12 reported versus $12.35 (expected)

Stock movement post-earnings: -2.20%

Stock price year-to-date: +21.23%

6. Microsoft

source
Getty Images

Ticker:MSFT

Here’s what the company reported, versus what Wall Street expected:

  • Revenue: $33.1 billion reported versus $32.3 billion (expected)
  • Earnings: $1.38 reported versus $1.24 (expected)

Stock movement post-earnings: +1.97%

Stock price year-to-date: +42%