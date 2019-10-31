Mega-cap tech stocks have dominated earnings season. Here’s how each juggernaut did, from Apple to Netflix.

source Reuters

Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Google – commonly known as FAANG stocks – reported quarterly earnings in October, as did Microsoft.

The six mega-cap tech giants make up roughly 18% of the S&P 500’s market capitalization, according to Yardeni Research.

These stocks deserve credit for the record S&P 500 high in October, Yardeni argues.

Here’s how each company performed in quarterly earnings, and how much each stock has gained this year.

Read more on Business Insider.

It’s been quite a month for FAANG stocks. In October, each member of the popular group that includes Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google/Alphabet reported quarterly earnings.

The five tech giants are closely watched by Wall Street analysts and retail investors alike because of their wide-reaching influence in society as well as their weight in the market. Including Microsoft – another heavy-hitting tech company – the group of six makes up roughly 18% of the S&P 500‘s total market capitalization, according to Yardeni Research.

Recent gains around solid quarterly earnings from some of the FAANG stocks plus Microsoft contributed to the S&P 500’s recent all time high. The popular group of technology stocks returned to a new high last week, driving the overall market to a record, according to Ed Yardeni of Yardeni Research.

“Altogether, the FAANGM index is up about 33%” year-to-date, Yardeni wrote in a note to clients Thursday.

Here’s what each of the FAANG stocks, plus Microsoft, reported in the most recent quarterly earnings release, plus how much each stock has gained year-to-date.

1. Facebook

Ticker: FB

Here’s what the company reported, versus what Wall Street expected:

Revenue: $17.65 billion reported versus $17.35 billion (expected)

$17.65 billion reported versus $17.35 billion (expected) Earnings per share: $2.12 reported versus $1.91 (expected)

Stock movement post-earnings: +2.04% as of 1:30 pm ET

Stock price year-to-date: +50%

2. Apple

Ticker: AAPL

Here’s what the company reported, versus what Wall Street expected:

Revenue: $64 billion reported versus $63 billion (expected)

$64 billion reported versus $63 billion (expected) Earnings per share: $3.03 reported versus $2.84 (expected)

Stock movement post-earnings: +1.84% as of 1:30 pm ET

Stock price year-to-date: +54%

3. Amazon

source David Ryder/Getty Images

Ticker: AMZN

Here’s what the company reported, versus what Wall Street expected:

Revenue: $70 billion reported, versus $68.8 billion (expected)

$70 billion reported, versus $68.8 billion (expected) Earnings per share: $4.23 reported, versus $4.62 (expected)

Stock movement post-earnings: +2.47%

Stock price year-to-date: +18%

4. Netflix

source Getty

Ticker: NFLX

Here’s what the company reported, versus what Wall Street expected:

Revenue: $5.25 billion reported versus TK (expected)

$5.25 billion reported versus TK (expected) Earnings per share: $1.47 reported, versus $1.05 (expected)

Stock movement post-earnings: -3.7%

Stock price year-to-date: +6.7%

5. Alphabet / Google

caption Google CEO Sundar Pichai. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Ticker: GOOGL

Here’s what the company reported, versus what Wall Street expected:

Revenue, excluding traffic acquisition costs: $33.01 billion reported versus $32.7 billion (expected)

$33.01 billion reported versus $32.7 billion (expected) Earnings per share: $10.12 reported versus $12.35 (expected)

Stock movement post-earnings: -2.20%

Stock price year-to-date: +21.23%

6. Microsoft

source Getty Images

Ticker:MSFT

Here’s what the company reported, versus what Wall Street expected:

Revenue: $33.1 billion reported versus $32.3 billion (expected)

$33.1 billion reported versus $32.3 billion (expected) Earnings: $1.38 reported versus $1.24 (expected)

Stock movement post-earnings: +1.97%

Stock price year-to-date: +42%