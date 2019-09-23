Facebook’s copycat behavior was reportedly tracked by Snapchat in a dossier called ‘Project Voldemort’ — and Snap may have given it to the FTC to help its investigation into the social-media giant

- The US Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook over concerns with its business practices, and it’s reportedly getting some help from a dossier known as “Project Voldemort.”
- The dossier documents what Snap’s legal team felt were anticompetitive practices by Facebook, according to a new report in The Wall Street Journal from Georgia Wells and Deepa Seetharaman.
- “Dozens” of executives and developers are said to be speaking with the FTC, including startup execs who lost their companies after losing access to Facebook’s platform and founders who sold to Facebook.
As the US government investigates Facebook on suspicion of antitrust violations, some of Facebook’s biggest rivals are said to be getting involved.
Snap, the company behind Snapchat, is reportedly providing the Federal Trade Commission with a dossier documenting what it considers anticompetitive behavior from the social-media giant.
The dossier’s name is “Project Voldemort,” according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal’s Georgia Wells and Deepa Seetharaman.
Facebook is known to replicate competitors’ features for its namesake social-media platform as well as for Instagram and WhatsApp. Instagram Stories, for instance, is widely seen as a rip-off of Snap Stories. Camera filters on Facebook were pioneered on Snapchat. The list goes on and on.
Read more: Facebook says the FTC is officially investigating it over antitrust concerns
Snap was reportedly documenting those instances in its “Project Voldemort” dossier, which it is said to be sharing with the FTC. And it’s not the only one: The Journal report said the agency was in touch with “executives from startups that became defunct after losing access to Facebook’s platform” and “founders who sold their companies to Facebook.”
Representatives for Snap, Facebook, and the FTC didn’t respond to requests for comment as of publishing.