Pro-tip: You can use Facebook to get cheap movie tickets without any booking fees

caption Mark’s got your back. For once. source Paul Marotta/Getty Images

Dude, stop wasting your money on movie ticket booking fees.

Facebook lets you book movie tickets without fees through its app.

It’s technically a short-term promotion – but it’s been going for months, and there’s no sign it’ll end any time soon.

Planning to go to the cinema this week?Well here’s a nifty trick to save you a few bucks: You can use Facebook to get cheap movie tickets without any booking fees.

The social network is currently running a promotion in which it will pay customers’ fees for movie tickets that are bought via its mobile app, in partnership with Fandango and Atom Tickets. It’s generally only a few bucks each time – but for frequent cinema-goers, it can add up.

The offer kicked off back in March 2018, and is still ongoing four months later – though Facebook cautions that “this offer may be terminated at any time without any prior notice at Facebook’s discretion.”

So how does it work? In the Facebook app, click on the menu button – the three horizontal lines – at the top right of the app. This will bring up a list of Facebook features. From there, scroll down to the “See More” option, click it, then click on “Films.”

caption If you don’t see See Also when you click the Menu button, scroll down. After clicking it, you’ll see the button for the Films section, as shown on the right. source BI/Facebook

This takes you to Facebook’s dedicated Films hub, which highlights movies currently in cinemas and theatres in your area.

Select the film you want to see, then pick a cinema and showtime, and it’ll prompt you to book a ticket – without any fees tacked on.

caption Yeah, movies. source BI/Facebook

And that’s really all there is to it. The offer is only available to Facebook users in the US, so bad luck to Brits and other international users.

See also: