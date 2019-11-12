Facebook users are noticing a bug that lets the app access their iPhone’s camera while they’re scrolling through their newsfeed

People are noticing a bug in the Facebook iPhone app that appears to show the app accessing their camera while they’re scrolling through their newsfeed.

A real-time view from the iPhone‘s rear-facing camera appears in the Facebook app when a user clicks on an ad and then rapidly clicks on a different app element.

While likely a bug, the issue raises questions about privacy, given that the Facebook app can apparently access users’ camera even when they haven’t opened an in-app camera feature.

A newly discovered bug appears to show that the Facebook app for iPhone is accessing users’ rear-facing camera while they’re scrolling through their newsfeed.

The bug was first noticed by privacy-minded Twitter users earlier this week. Here’s what it looks like in action:

Found a @facebook #security & #privacy issue. When the app is open it actively uses the camera. I found a bug in the app that lets you see the camera open behind your feed. Note that I had the camera pointed at the carpet. pic.twitter.com/B8b9oE1nbl — Joshua Maddux (@JoshuaMaddux) November 10, 2019

A Facebook spokesperson did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment on the issue.

Business Insider confirmed that the bug is reproducible with version 246.0 of the Facebook app on an iPhone running iOS 13.2.2. It’s seemingly triggered when a user clicks on an ad and then rapidly clicks away, or opens a different users’ profile picture and rapidly swipes down.

caption A Business Insider reporter was able to recreate the bug, showing a live view from the rear-facing iPhone camera alongside the Facebook newsfeed. source Facebook

It’s not clear whether the rear-facing camera is always on when users open the Facebook app or if the bug is triggering a shortcut to quickly open the camera. The Facebook app opens the front-facing camera when users tap the “Go Live” button, and opens the rear-facing camera if users navigate to their stories page and then click the camera icon – this screen is more than one step away from the newsfeed.

While it’s likely a bug, the issue raises questions regarding Facebook users’ privacy, especially since there’s no obvious notification that the Facebook app is accessing the rear-facing camera when it appears.