Facebook says it accidentally let anybody read private posts from 14 million users

caption Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is seen through reflective glass as he sits in the office of Senator Bill Nelson (D-FL) while he waits for a meeting in the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, U.S. source Reuters/Leah Millis

Facebook announced Thursday that they’d discovered a “software bug” that caused millions of status updates that were intended to be posted privately among friends to be public.

The bug affected 14 million users, between May 18 and May 27, according to Facebook.

The social media told TechCrunch and others that the affected users will be notified and asked to review their posts from that period, but it’s unclear how soon that will happen.

This is the alert Facebook is showing to 14 million users affected by its latest privacy screw-up pic.twitter.com/Az5kxM1Mfn — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) June 7, 2018

It’s the latest in a series of high-profile embarrassments for Facebook, as the company attempts to regain the trust of its users in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, in which the personal information of up to 87 million users was improperly obtained by a political research firm and used for election ad targeting.

In the wake of that scandal, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was questioned for two days on Capitol Hill about the importance of user security. He apologized for the handling of the issue, and promised that the company will be more transparent and “do better” when it comes to protecting user data and security.

“It will take some time to work through all the changes we need to make across the company,” Zuckerberg said on the first day of hearings. “But I’m committed to getting this right.”