Mark Zuckerberg dressed up as a drop of water for Halloween: ‘That’s what happens when your 3-year-old picks the theme’

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted his family’s Halloween costume on the social media platform on Thursday.

Zuckerberg, his wife Priscilla Chan, and their two children dressed as a garden.

Zuckerberg has posted other family Halloween costumes in the past, including last year’s choice of a skeleton.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg showed off his family’s Halloween costume in a post on Facebook on Thursday.

“Happy Halloween from our garden! ????” he wrote, “(I’m a drop of water. That’s what happens when your three year old picks the theme.)” Zuckerberg’s wife, Priscilla Chan, is a bumble bee, while the couple’s two daughters are dressed as a plant and the sun. The family’s dog, Beast, did not appear to dress up this year.

Zuckerberg has shared his group family Halloween costumes in the past. In 2018, the Zuckerberg-Chans went traditional, as a skeleton, witch, pumpkin, and ghost.

In 2015, he posted of photo of himself and Chan as the Sorcerer’s Apprentice from Fantasia, with Beast as the mop.

Silicon Valley invaded Halloween this year, with many costumes of former WeWork CEO Adam Neumann appearing on Twitter. Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was also a popular choice, to the point where several retailers ran out of her signature black turtleneck.