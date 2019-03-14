Chris Cox, a key Facebook exec and lieutenant of Mark Zuckerberg, is leaving the company amid huge reshuffle

caption Chris Cox and Mark Zuckerberg. source Chris Cox/Facebook

Key Facebook exec Chris Cox is leaving.

It’s the biggest executive departure in years, and comes amid a broader reshuffle in the leadership team at Facebook.

Chris Daniels, the head of WhatsApp, is also out.

There’s a massive shakeup in the leadership of Facebook underway.

On Thursday, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that Chris Cox – a longtime Facebook executive who most recently served as chief product officer – is leaving the company, in what is the most significant departure at the embattled company in years.

Chris Daniels, the head of WhatsApp, is also leaving.

The news comes shortly after Facebook announced a significant shift in strategic focus to emphasise “privacy,” and other changes in the leadership team are also afoot. Will Cathcart, formerly the head of Facebook’s core app, is moving over to WhatsApp to take Daniels’ old role. And Fidji Simo is taking on the role of head of the Facebook app.

The chief product officer’s role will not be filled by anyone. Instead, the heads of Facebook’s various apps – Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram – will now report directly to Zuckerberg, cementing the CEO’s hold over them as Facebook prepares to embark on an ambitious project to partially merge the apps.

Facebook, long criticised for eroding privacy norms, mishandling user data, and collecting vast reams of data on people for advertising purposes, has in recent weeks said it wants to pivot to focus more on protecting user privacy.

Zuckerberg repeatedly referred to this shift in his memo announcing the departures. “This is an important change as we begin the next chapter of our work building the privacy-focused social foundation for the future,” he wrote. “I’m deeply grateful for everything Chris Cox and Chris Daniels have done here, and I’m looking forward to working with Will and Fidji in their new roles as well as everyone who will be critical to achieving this vision. We have so much important work ahead and I’m excited to continue working to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together.”

Cox was one of the earliest Facebook employees, joining in 2005, and helped build core products including the News Feed. His exit is the highest-profile executive departure at the company in years.

In a goodbye note posted to his Facebook page, Cox wrote: “As Mark has outlined, we are turning a new page in our product direction, focused on an encrypted, interoperable, messaging network. It’s a product vision attuned to the subject matter of today: a modern communications platform that balances expression, safety, security, and privacy. This will be a big project and we will need leaders who are excited to see the new direction through.”

Cox, a key lieutenant of the 34-year-old billionaire chief exec, had been planning to leave for “a few years” but stayed on to help respond to Facebook’s successive scandals and crises, Zuckerberg said in a memo to employees that the company also shared publicly.

This story is developing…

Here’s the full memo from Zuckerberg: