Facebook is finally shutting down MSQRD, the selfie app it bought in 2016 and then didn’t update for years

Facebook is shutting down MSQRD, an augmented reality selfie app it acquired in 2016.

It bought the app after it exploded in popularity, but quickly stopped updating it, meaning its popularity plummeted.

Meanwhile, MSQRD’s augmented reality tech was integrated into Facebook’s in-house apps.

The episode highlights how Facebook has used acquisitions to bolster its dominance over the last few years.

Facebook is shutting down MSQRD, an augmented reality selfie app it acquired in 2016 and which hasn’t been updated for years.

On Friday, Facebook announced that in April it will officially end support for the app, and will pull it from the iOS and Android app stores. The acquisition helped boost Facebook’s in-house augmented reality tech, and the then-cutting edge face filters that MSQRD was centered around are now common-place in social media apps from Facebook and others.

“As of April 13, we’re shutting down MSQRD. Our focus is on delivering the best-possible experiences for people using our services,” a spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “Thanks in part to MSQRD’s early tech, we’ve built Spark AR, the full blown stack behind our creator platform and effects across Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Portal.”

Facebook acquired MSQRD in January 2016, after it exploded to the top of app store charts thanks to its face filters that transformed users into superheroes, animals, and more. Facebook promised to keep developing the app while also integrating its tech into its own products – but it stopped updating the app entirely before the end of the year, as Business Insider reported in a feature on the status of MSQRD in January 2020.

For the next three-plus years, MSQRD existed as a kind of zombie app, available to download but without updates to keep it fresh, with its once-enthusiastic userbase long evaporated – as Facebook’s own AR grew progressively more sophisticated.

The episode highlighted how Facebook has consistently used acquisitions to bolster its dominance over the past few years – even if it means less choice for consumers.

