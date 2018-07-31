Facebook has detected a coordinated effort to influence the 2018 US midterm elections

caption Mark Zuckerberg testifying before Congress. source Reuters

Facebook says it has found a coordinated effort to influence the 2018 US midterm elections using Facebook profiles and advertisements.

Facebook said it didn’t yet know who is behind the misinformation attack.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill were told this week, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

Facebook says it has detected a coordinated effort to use its social network to influence the 2018 US midterm elections, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

“We’re still in the very early stages of our investigation and don’t have all the facts – including who may be behind this,” Facebook said in a blog post published later Tuesday. “But we are sharing what we know today given the connection between these bad actors and protests that are planned in Washington next week.”

Facebook has not directly linked the efforts to Russia, The Times reported. It described two officials briefed on the matter as saying Facebook told lawmakers Russia was “possibly involved.”

The election influence campaign involves dozens of inauthentic Facebook accounts and pages, the report says, adding that Facebook told lawmakers on Capitol Hill about its findings this week.

Facebook said it found eight pages and 17 profiles that were part of the conspiracy with over 290,000 total followers. The “bad actors” in question created also created about 30 events since May, with the largest attracting 1400 users that said they planned to attend.

“The most followed Facebook Pages were ‘Aztlan Warriors,’ ‘Black Elevation,’ ‘Mindful Being,’ and ‘Resisters.’ The remaining Pages had between zero and 10 followers, and the Instagram accounts had zero followers,” Facebook wrote.

The pages also spent about $11,000 on 150 ads, according to Facebook, and used technology like virtual private networks and internet phone services to hide their tracks. They paid third parties to run ads on their behalf, according to Facebook.

Facebook published some examples of content that was part of the efforts ahead of a media call with reporters:

source Facebook

Just last week Facebook refused to answer questions about whether it had detected any such efforts to influence or interfere in the midterm elections.

Facebook, which has more than 2 billion members worldwide, has come under increased scrutiny following revelations that its social network was used to spread misinformation during the 2016 US presidential election, as well as other important elections and referendums, such as the Brexit campaign in Britain.