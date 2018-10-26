Facebook has discovered an Iranian influence campaign that was followed by more than 1 million people

Facebook said it had suspended dozens of “inauthentic” pages and accounts that originated in Iran.

The accounts were spreading divisive political posts on the social network and had amassed about 1 million followers.

Facebook said it has found no ties to the Iranian government, and that it doesn’t know “for sure who is responsible.”

The social network said in a blog post on Friday that it had taken down 30 pages, 33 Facebook accounts, and 3 groups on Facebook – as well as 16 accounts on Instagram – that were tied to the campaign, which it described as “inauthentic behavior.” The pages posted politically divisive content targeted at users in the US and the UK in apparent attempts to sow divisions.

“Our threat intelligence team first detected this activity one week ago. Given the elections, we took action as soon as we’d completed our initial investigation and shared the information with US and UK government officials, US law enforcement, Congress, other technology companies and the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab,” Facebook’s head of cybersecurity policy Nathaniel Gleicher wrote in a blog post. “However, it’s still early days and while we have found no ties to the Iranian government, we can’t say for sure who is responsible.”

The pages and accounts also organised six events, Facebook said. It’s currently unclear if these were real-world events, and if anyone attended – though people have gone to events pushed by covert foreign influence campaigns in the past.

The news comes after Facebook said it had disrupted an earlier Iranian influence campaign in August 2018, in which the groups responsible posed as news organizations. There is “some overlap” between the two efforts.

On a conference call with reporters on Friday, Gleicher declined to say how many posts the various groups and pages had made, and how many people had seen them in total.

But the pages only spent around $100 in advertising on Facebook in total – indicating how divisive influence campaigns are able to grow their audiences organically through Facebook’s platform without having to dish out cash to grow an audience.

Here are some of the examples of the posts Facebook released:

