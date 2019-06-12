Facebook internal emails appear to show that Mark Zuckerberg was aware of problematic privacy practices

source Getty

Facebook has found internal emails that show CEO Mark Zuckerberg questioning some of the conpany’s privacy practices, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday citing anonymous sources.

The emails are part of Facebook’s efforts to provide information to the US Federal Trade Commission as it assesses wehther Facebook has complied with a 2012 consent decree over the social network’s privacy practices.

The internal emails appear to show Zuckerberg discussing how to deal with certain issues affecting user privacy in light of the 2012 consent decree, the report said. It was not clear whether any of those discussions revealed practices that violated the agreement with the FTC, according to the WSJ, which said it was briefed on the contents of some of the emails but had not itself reviewed them.

At the very least however, some Facebook officials are worried that the emails could make for bad optics and further harm Facebook’s bruised reputation if the emails were made public.

Shares of Facebook dropped roughly 2% after the report was published.

Facebook has said it expects to pay $3 billion to $5 billion in fines as a result of the FTC investigation, which began about a year ago after the news that a political consulting firm affiliated with Donald Trump had improperly gained access to the information about tens of millions of Facebook users.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The story is developing…