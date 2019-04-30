LIVE: Facebook’s biggest event of the year

caption Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg at F8 2018 source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Facebook is holding its biggest event of the year this week.

The F8 developer conference, held this year from April 30 to May 1, kicks off with a Tuesday morning keynote from CEO Mark Zuckerberg and a host of other Facebook executives.

You can follow every big announcement from Facebook’s F8 as it happens – check out our live blog below.

Facebook’s biggest event of the year kicks off on Tuesday.

F8, the company’s annual developer conference, is happening this year in San Jose, California, from April 30 to May 1. It begins with a live keynote featuring CEO Mark Zuckerberg and a handful of other executives that begins at 10 a.m. PT. We’ll learn more about what Facebook is working on, and perhaps some plans for the future.

The event comes as Facebook tries to move past two ugly years of scandals – from Cambridge Analytica’s misappropriation of tens of millions of users’ data to the social network’s role in spreading hate speech that fueled genocide in Myanmar.

Business Insider is attending F8 2019. Follow along with us in the live blog below!

10:02 AM: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg takes the stage. His first words are “today we’re going to build a privacy-focused social platform.” (Emphasis on the word “privacy.”)

source Facebook F8

10:03 AM: As the world expands, it faces a new challenge. “Privacy gives us the freedom to be ourselves. It’s easier to feel like you belong when you’re part of smaller communities amongst your closest friends,” Zuckerberg says. “As the world gets bigger and more connected, we need that sense of intimacy more than ever.”

source Facebook F8

10:04 AM: “The future is private,” Zuckerberg declares. “I believe a private-social platform will be more important in our lives than our digital town squares.” Whatever that means.

source Facebook F8

10:05 AM: Zuckerberg laughs. “I know we don’t have the strongest reputation on privacy right now, to put it lightly. But we’re committed to doing this well, and to starting a new chapter for our product. It’s going to take time and it’ll feel like we’re unearthing old issues for awhile, but I think we’ve shown time and again as a company that we can grow and build products that people want, so I’m confident we can do this.”

source Facebook F8

10:06 AM: Zuckerberg says there are six pillars to Facebook’s new platform. While screenshotting this moment, Facebook asked me about how I feel about Facebook while watching this video.

source Facebook F8

10:08 AM: “Over the next few years, we’re going to build more of our services around these ideas. This isn’t about building features, we need to change a lot of ways we’re running this company today,” Zuckerberg says.

source Facebook F8

10:09 AM: “Right now we’re going out and consulting with experts about getting this balance right and building privacy in up front,” Zuckerberg says. “And we’re working to make sure developers use our tools for good.”

source Facebook F8

10:10 AM: “I believe that over time, this is going to make a more trustworthy platform that’s better for everyone,” Zuckerberg says. “We’re developing infrastructure that knows how certain types of data are allowed to be used, so it can automatically block unauthorized access in our infrastructure, and prevent errors.” (Again, notice the poll.)

source Facebook F8

10:12 AM: “It’s not going to happen overnight, and we don’t have all the answers on how this is going to work yet. But today we’re ready to talk about what this privacy focus is going to look like across all of our apps,” Zuckerberg says.

source Facebook F8

10:13: Zuckerberg talks about Messenger. “Our next goal is to make Messenger the fastest messaging app out there — to be the most reliable, though, we need to ensure the service is available everywhere you are, and that means having a great desktop experience. So we built a new desktop app so you can chat and video chat in a native app on both Mac and Windows. This was one of our top most-requested features.”

source Facebook F8

10:15 AM: “We’re going to enable two billion people to have their conversations privately, without worrying about hackers, governments, or even us worrying about what they’re saying. I think this is going to be a historically important step,” Zuckerberg says.

source Facebook F8

10:16 AM: The new Messenger will have a Friends tab, which has a bunch of private videos and messages that are not public. Only you can see them. You’ll also be able to co-watch videos with your friends.

source Facebook F8

10:17 AM: Zuckerberg moves onto WhatsApp, which already has a strong reputation of privacy. A new feature called Status basically lets you make stories like Instagram, but it’s totally private.

source Facebook F8

10:19 AM: Facebook is also giving users a way to more privately communicate with businesses. WhatsApp is also launching product catalogs so merchants and businesses can show people what they have available…

source Facebook F8

10:19 AM: … and it’s also launching a payments platform, so you can send money directly to people and businesses through WhatsApp.

source Facebook F8

10:21 AM: There are 400 million people in Facebook groups, and Facebook believes there’s a community for everyone. “We’ve been working on a major evolution to the Facebook app to make communities as central as friends.”

source Facebook F8

10:23 AM: Zuckerberg announces this will be the fifth major redesign of Facebook, called “FB5.” The app isn’t even blue anymore, Zuckerberg laughs.

source Facebook F8

10:24 AM: The desktop version is coming later in the year. A lot of changes under the hood made this happen, to feel like groups are at the heart of the Facebook experience like friends and family are.

source Facebook F8

10:25 AM: “This is the biggest change we’ve made to the app and website over the last five years, and we’re shipping this today,” Zuckerberg says. “We’re going to start rolling this out, everyone in the US will get this today.”

source Facebook F8

10:26 AM: Zuckerberg moves onto Instagram. “One of the more interesting challenges with shopping is that we browse in public, but the interaction is private. We think there’s an opportunity with Instagram to marry these two experiences and make them both better.”

source Facebook F8

10:27 AM: Facebook announces a new shopping channel for Instagram, in the Explore tab. And the Checkout process has been made easier, and you can now buy directly from content creators as well.

source Facebook F8

10:28 AM: Instagram Stories are also getting a Create Mode, so you don’t need a photo or video to make a story — you can just draw or use text — and Facebook is also launching donation stickers so you can create fundraisers on Instagram for causes you care about.

source Facebook F8

10:29 AM: Zuckerberg says the privacy focus extends to augmented and virtual reality as well. “Two years ago at F8, we talked about how the camera was going to be the first AR platform, and in the last year alone, more than a billion people have used AR features in Facebook apps. To make this into a broader platform we’re making it easier to build for. So we’re bringing the Spark AR studio to both Windows and Mac, and we’re going to open our AR platform for Instagram so everyone can build for it.”

source Facebook F8

10:31 AM: Zuckerberg announces Portal, its camera for the home, is rolling out internationally. And Facebook is adding WhatsApp to Portal, so all video calls are end-to-end encrypted. “So if you’re having conversations with friends and family on Portal, everything stays between you,” Zuckerberg says.

source Facebook F8

10:32 AM: Zuckerberg says this will be a big year for VR, since Facebook will be launching two VR headsets this year: the Oculus Rift S…

source Facebook F8

… and the fully wireless Oculus Quest.

source Facebook F8

Preorders open today, they both cost $399, and start shipping on May 21. Zuckerberg announces everyone in the crowd is getting a free Oculus Rift S, which results in a lot of cheering and some scattered “thank you’s.”

source Facebook F8

10:36 AM: Zuckerberg leaves the stage to Asha Sharma, Messenger’s head of product. “Over the next year, we plan to make Messenger the fastest private communication app in the entire planet. We call this project internally ‘Lightspeed.’ It will use less battery, less storage, and be more reliable than ever before.”

source Facebook F8

10:40 AM: Sharma unveils the new Messenger app for phones.

source Facebook F8

10:41 AM: You can watch private videos from friends, or watch other videos together with friends.

source Facebook F8

10:43 AM: Sharma says you’ll be able to use Messenger across all devices, including desktop computers. Messenger for Desktop is coming later this year.

source Facebook F8

10:45 AM: Facebook is bringing appointment booking to the Messenger API so you can have instant booking, real-time availability, and reminders.

source Facebook F8

10:50 AM: Now we’re getting a rehash of the earlier WhatsApp announcements, courtesy of Ami Vora. More privacy features are coming to Status (WhatsApp’s version of Stories), and WhatsApp’s business-facing side as well.