Here are some of the best reactions to Mark Zuckerberg’s change of tune on privacy at today’s big Facebook event

By
Megan Hernbroth, Business Insider US
-

In his keynote at Facebook’s annual F8 developer conference in San Jose, California, CEO Mark Zuckerberg repeatedly highlighted his company’s pivot to privacy in front of a screen with the words “The future is private.”

In the months leading up to the conference, Facebook has been subject to one privacy scandal after another, including a bug that uploaded some users’ email contacts to company databases without user consent and subsequent investigations.

Vocal critics of Facebook’s privacy practices took to Twitter to point out how Zuckerberg’s change of tune on privacy could be considered hypocritical given previous statements he’s made on user privacy. Facebook also announced that its Tinder competitor, Facebook Dating, would be getting a feature that allowed you to match with your existing friends – an announcement that was promptly met with snark online.

Here are some of the best tweets poking fun at Facebook’s commitment to privacy.