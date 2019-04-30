Here are some of the best reactions to Mark Zuckerberg’s change of tune on privacy at today’s big Facebook event

In his keynote at Facebook’s annual F8 developer conference, Mark Zuckerberg highlighted his company’s so-called “pivot to privacy” with the repeated slogan: “The future is private.”

Facebook has been subject to one privacy scandal after another in recent months, including a bug that uploaded some users’ email contacts to company databases without user consent.

Twitter users seized the opportunity to point out how Zuckerberg’s change of tune on privacy could be considered hypocritical given previous statements he’s made on user privacy.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In his keynote at Facebook’s annual F8 developer conference in San Jose, California, CEO Mark Zuckerberg repeatedly highlighted his company’s pivot to privacy in front of a screen with the words “The future is private.”

In the months leading up to the conference, Facebook has been subject to one privacy scandal after another, including a bug that uploaded some users’ email contacts to company databases without user consent and subsequent investigations.

Vocal critics of Facebook’s privacy practices took to Twitter to point out how Zuckerberg’s change of tune on privacy could be considered hypocritical given previous statements he’s made on user privacy. Facebook also announced that its Tinder competitor, Facebook Dating, would be getting a feature that allowed you to match with your existing friends – an announcement that was promptly met with snark online.

Here are some of the best tweets poking fun at Facebook’s commitment to privacy.

Facebook: The future is private Also Facebook: Please list all your friends you want to sleep with https://t.co/VZiq2a9PCQ — David Pierce (@pierce) April 30, 2019

Well this has been a fun journey pic.twitter.com/5TTcgVe9Vh — Kevin Roose (@kevinroose) April 30, 2019

"Privacy is the future." — Facebook

"Messenger will provide businesses the opportunity to learn about their customers in a personalized way at scale." — also Facebook — Will Oremus (@WillOremus) April 30, 2019

Facebook, the private social network pic.twitter.com/IPihlL9zHq — nilay patel (@reckless) April 30, 2019

Facebook couldn’t be trusted with your basic personal data so they’re pivoting to your closely held personal secrets https://t.co/ZeqweVsTuv — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) April 30, 2019

The totally not-creepy future that Facebook now wants is apparently one where it can watch your kids with in-home cameras… pic.twitter.com/UGmJMV94qg — Christopher Wylie ????️‍???? (@chrisinsilico) April 30, 2019