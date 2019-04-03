Facebook says a video from a far-right activist lamenting ‘European extinction’ doesn’t qualify as white nationalism

caption Faith Goldy ran to be the mayor of Toronto. source Toronto Star via Getty Images

A Facebook representative told HuffPost that a video posted by the far-right figure Faith Goldy did not contravene its new ban on white nationalism.

The video claims that white populations in majority-white European and Western countries are being rapidly replaced by nonwhite people.

The conspiracy theory that white populations are being squeezed out by nonwhite ethnic groups is a white nationalist trope.

Facebook has rejected one of the first challenges to its new rules banning white nationalism.

A Facebook representative told HuffPost that a video railing against nonwhite populations “invading” European and Western countries didn’t fall under the company’s new ban on white nationalism.

The video, titled “Race Against Time,” was posted by the Canadian far-right figure Faith Goldy. Framed as a plea for the conservation of white Europeans, and copying animal-welfare appeals in tone, the video says white populations in countries like the UK, Sweden, Germany, Canada, and the US are being replaced by nonwhite ones.

Toward the beginning of the video, text on the screen reads “European extinction is imminent.” Goldy later says: “Non-European peoples are both legally and illegally invading” Europeans’ “natural habitat.” She also claims that an influx of “non-Europeans” has led to “mass rape epidemics and a spectacle of terrorism.”

At the end of the video, Goldy says: “For the simple gift of a wall, or an end to dirt-right citizenship, or pronatal policy, you can symbolically adopt this European.” The footage then cuts to a smiling white woman giving an “OK” hand gesture.

A hoax that spread in 2017 led some to believe that the “OK” gesture was a white nationalist symbol, but in reality it was more often used to troll or trick people into believing it was a genuine hate symbol.

At the time of writing, the video had more than 14,000 views. In the description for the video, Goldy describes herself as a “staunch black nationalist,” in what HuffPost interpreted as a wink to Facebook’s new crackdown on white nationalism.

Goldy, who in 2018 ran to be the mayor of Toronto, has previously vaunted “ethno-nationalism,” and during an interview in 2017 she recited “the 14 words,” a popular white nationalist slogan.

Read more: A white nationalist conspiracy theory was at the heart of the New Zealand shooting. This isn’t the first time it’s been associated with terror attacks.

Facebook announced in March that it was barring white nationalism and white separatism from its platform. The social-media giant’s director of counterterrorism policy, Brian Fishman, told Motherboard that the movements could not be “meaningfully separated from white supremacy and organized hate groups.”

However, a Facebook spokesman told HuffPost that Goldy’s video did not qualify as white nationalism, nor could it be said to promote or praise white nationalism. According to HuffPost, the spokesman said the video offered a “discussion about immigration and ethnicity statistics.”

Facebook was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Business Insider.

The idea that white populations are being systematically replaced by nonwhite people is a cornerstone of much white nationalist thinking. The suspect in the Christchurch, New Zealand, massacre, which left 50 Muslim worshippers dead last month, promoted the conspiracy theory of “white genocide” in a manifesto. He also identified himself as an ethno-nationalist.