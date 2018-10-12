30 million Facebook accounts were hacked and people are furious

caption Facebook’s founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg reacts as he speaks at the Viva Tech start-up and technology summit in Paris, France. source Reuters/Charles Platiau

Facebook announced Friday that 30 million users were affected by a massive hack it first made public two weeks ago.

The reaction – as perhaps expected – has been extremely negative across the internet.

People are pointing to the irony of Facebook launching the Portal, its in-home hardware device, earlier this week and are calling for Zuckerberg to be fired.

Some can’t believe that just this week, Facebook launched its in-home hardware product – Portal -which comes equipped with a camera and microphone.

just a reminder that facebook announced an in-home, always-listening camera tablet THIS WEEK https://t.co/YwlesivxBn — Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) October 12, 2018

The #deletefacebook hashtag has been a trend since the Cambridge Analytica scandal in March, but for some, Friday’s news was the last straw.

Holy fucking shit. The Facebook hackers got *everything* on me. Fuck you Facebook, and good bye. pic.twitter.com/Mm0uzPuGpF — Mike Dudas (@mdudas) October 12, 2018

Others are pointing to the fact that Messenger Kids, its chat app for children, was called out for not being affected in the hack, raising questions about why we should put kids at risk of being on Facebook at all.

the fact that Facebook even has to SAY Messenger Kids wasn't affected makes it clear that Kids on Facebook were at risk using Facebook. still no really good answer from facebook as to why users should continue to trust Facebook with their data. — rat king (@MikeIsaac) October 12, 2018

Some are just looking for an apology.

Worth noting that Facebook does not say sorry or apologize anywhere in that press release. — Ryan Mac (@RMac18) October 12, 2018

And with a hack this bad, some are calling for Zuckerberg to finally be fired over its long string of scandals – though given that Zuckerberg has a majority voting stake in the company, that’s extremely unlikely.

It is *amazing* to me that Zuckerberg hasn't publicly fired a slew of people from Facebook's leadership given all the egregiously bad and dumb shit that's come to light over the past 3 years. — Mat Honan (@mat) October 12, 2018

Here are more reactions to Friday’s announcement.

My account is one the millions affected by the hack on Facebook. Everyday I want to delete my account from this hell site more. pic.twitter.com/SthKE4H7XJ — Momen Al-Adl (@momenaladl) October 12, 2018

What worries me the most about the recent #FacebookHack pic.twitter.com/0DisdixJRj — Abdellatif Abdelfattah (@Abdella6if) October 12, 2018