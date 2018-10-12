30 million Facebook accounts were hacked and people are furious

Nick Bastone, Business Insider US
Facebook's founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg reacts as he speaks at the Viva Tech start-up and technology summit in Paris, France.

Reuters/Charles Platiau

  • Facebook announced Friday that 30 million users were affected by a massive hack it first made public two weeks ago.
  • The reaction – as perhaps expected – has been extremely negative across the internet.
  • People are pointing to the irony of Facebook launching the Portal, its in-home hardware device, earlier this week and are calling for Zuckerberg to be fired.

Facebook announced Friday that 30 million users were affected by a massive hack it first made public two weeks ago.

Reactions across the internet have been extremely negative.

Some can’t believe that just this week, Facebook launched its in-home hardware product – Portal -which comes equipped with a camera and microphone.

The #deletefacebook hashtag has been a trend since the Cambridge Analytica scandal in March, but for some, Friday’s news was the last straw.

Others are pointing to the fact that Messenger Kids, its chat app for children, was called out for not being affected in the hack, raising questions about why we should put kids at risk of being on Facebook at all.

Some are just looking for an apology.

And with a hack this bad, some are calling for Zuckerberg to finally be fired over its long string of scandals – though given that Zuckerberg has a majority voting stake in the company, that’s extremely unlikely.

Here are more reactions to Friday’s announcement.