Facebook hid some special animations around the app for Halloween

Facebook released some special animations inside its app for Halloween on Thursday.

They’re still rolling out, so they’re not available to all users yet.

Facebook isn’t the only company doing something special for Halloween – Google’s latest Halloween doodle also arrived Thursday.

Some people spotted a surprise inside the Facebook app this morning: Halloween Easter eggs.

The animations include highlighting the word “boo” in Facebook’s name, eye balls rolling around the screen, and pumpkins and ghosts in the top of the Facebook app.

To see if you have the animations, simply open up the Facebook app. They will appear in the text box at the top of your screen if they’re available. Not everyone will see the cartoons when they open Facebook – they’re still rolling out.