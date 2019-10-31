Facebook hid some special animations around the app for Halloween

By
Mary Meisenzahl, Business Insider US
-

Some people spotted a surprise inside the Facebook app this morning: Halloween Easter eggs.

The animations include highlighting the word “boo” in Facebook’s name, eye balls rolling around the screen, and pumpkins and ghosts in the top of the Facebook app.

To see if you have the animations, simply open up the Facebook app. They will appear in the text box at the top of your screen if they’re available. Not everyone will see the cartoons when they open Facebook – they’re still rolling out.