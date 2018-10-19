Facebook has hired Britain’s former deputy prime minister as its global comms chief

caption Nick Clegg. source Getty

Facebook has hired the UK’s former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg to head up its global communications team, in a move that will doubtless cause shockwaves in the UK political establishment.

The Financial Times first reported the move, which it said came after “months of wooing” from CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Facebook has yet to respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

According to the newspaper, the 51-year-old former Liberal Democrat party leader will move to Silicon Valley in January next year to take over the role from Elliot Schrage. Schrage announced his departure from Facebook in June.

Zuckerberg reportedly promised that Clegg would be influential in shaping the company’s future direction. As a former member of the European Parliament, Clegg may prove most useful in Brussels, where Facebook is at risk of fines and regulation.

He may also help Facebook navigate its burgeoning political problems around the globe, from tackling election meddling ahead of the US midterms, to the fallout from Cambridge Analytica, to mass misinformation campaigns being waged on WhatsApp.

It’s a major senior hire for Facebook and an unusual move for a CEO who maintains a tight inner circle. As the Financial Times noted, Facebook has lost two high-flying comms execs over the last year: Schrage, and Rachel Whetstone, who left for Netflix in August. Like Clegg, Whetstone has deep ties to the UK political establishment especially, at one time, to former prime minister David Cameron.

It isn’t clear how much Clegg will earn in his new role, but it will doubtless be considerably more than the humble £134,565 he was entitled to as deputy prime minister.

Clegg was once one of the most senior politicians in the UK. He became deputy prime minister in 2010 after the Liberal Democrats formed a coalition with the Conservatives under David Cameron. He lost the position after the Conservatives won a majority in 2015, but retained his seat as MP for Sheffield Hallam until 2017.

His predecessor in that seat happens to be another politician who went to work for Facebook – Liberal Democrat peer Richard Hallam. Hallam works as Facebook’s main lobbyist inside Europe.

It also appears that Clegg has been auditioning for the job for some time. In September 2017, he wrote an op-ed for The i newspaper titled “In defence of Facebook and the Silicon Valley tech giants”, arguing: