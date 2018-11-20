Facebook and Instagram are both down for some users — Facebook says it’s working on a fix

source Facebook

Facebook and Instagram were reportedly down for some users Tuesday morning

Facebook confirmed via Twitter that it was aware of the issues with its “family of apps” and said it was looking into the matter.

We know some people are having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. — Facebook (@facebook) November 20, 2018

A spike in outages on both Facebook and Instagram were reported Monday, according to the website Down Detector. Users took to Twitter to express their frustrations, using the hashtags #FacebookDown and #InstagramDown.

Business Insider has reached out to Facebook and Instagram for additional comment.