Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger are down for some users

Facebook’s having an outage.

The Silicon Valley social network, as well as its photo app Instagram and messaging platform Messenger, went down for some users on Wednesday.

Some users reported they were able to open the social network (albeit slowly) but couldn’t post anything, while for others it wouldn’t load at all.

DownDetector, a website where people can report outages of popular internet services, indicates there has been huge spikes in complaints about Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram over the last hour.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

