Facebook and its other apps including Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger are all experiencing outages

Facebook-owned social networking apps like Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram experienced outages on July 3.

The outages appear to be impacting users in the United States, Europe, and South America, according to Downdetector.com.

It’s the latest in a series of outages the social media giant has experienced in recent months.

Facebook is experiencing technical issues across its suite of popular social networking apps, including Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram.

The outages began to occur on the morning of July 3, according to Downdetector, a website that measures the status of popular websites. As of around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, more than 7,000 users had submitted issue reports to Downdetector.

According to an outage map on Downdetector at the time of writing, the issues appear to be primarily impacting Facebook users in the United States in the Northeast, with some outages in the south near Texas and Atlanta. The Facebook outages also impacted users in London, Paris, and Mexico among other areas. For WhatsApp, the majority of affected users appear to be in South America and Europe, particularly in Germany.

Facebook did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

It’s the latest in a series of outages the social media giant has experienced in recent months. More than 13,000 people experienced issues with Facebook on May 29, while more than 9,000 users appeared to be impacted by technical issues during an outage on April 14. Facebook’s apps were down for more than eight hours on March 14, which the company said was the result of a “server configuration change.”

Users commented on the outages on Twitter, with some joking that the reason people were using Twitter was simply because other major social networks were experiencing technical issues.

Insta, Facebook messenger, WhatsApp and twitter DMs are down. Is this what the end of the world feels like? — Beth ???? (@_bethalice) July 3, 2019