No, it’s not just you — Facebook is down

source Facebook

Facebook went down for some users on Monday afternoon.

More than 1,000 people reported having issues connecting to the site on DownDetector.

If you’re having trouble connecting to Facebook, you’re not alone. The site appeared to go down Monday afternoon, as more than 1,000 people promptly reported connection issues on DownDetector, a website that tracks site downtime.

On DownDetector’s live map, the issue appeared to be concentrated on the East Coast of the US.

Many people used social-media websites like Twitter to report the outage.

This story is developing – check back for updates.