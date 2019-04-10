Facebook is making another attempt to crack down on fake news. Here’s what we know so far.

source Justin Sullivan/Getty

Facebook announced a series of moves on Wednesday aimed at preventing the spread of misinformation on its social network and communications apps.

The company said it will add new information to rate the “quality” and clickbait “status” of Facebook pages, among other changes.

It remains to be seen how effective these changes will be. Facebook is hosting a big event with the media on Wednesday to provide more information about the changes.

Facebook will crack down on groups where members repeatedly share misleading content, show monthly changes to its public rulebook, and hold group admins “more accountable” for rule-breaking tied to their groups, the company announced on Wednesday, as part of its latest attempted assault on fake news and other misbehavior.

The Menlo Park, California, tech giant is holding an event on Wednesday with reporters about its efforts around “integrity” – policing its social media and communications apps for hoaxes and misleading information.

Shortly before the event, Facebook shared with Business Insider an overview of the updates it is making. We will update this story as the event goes on and we get more detail about the changes and their purported impact.

Among the raft of new changes announced:

Adding new information that rates the “quality” of Facebook pages, including a page’s “status with respect to clickbait”

Adding “Trust Indicators” to the context button that provides more information on posts in Facebook’s News Feed

Putting verified badges in Messenger to cut down on scammers

Letting users remove their content when they leave a Facebook group

Expanding the content that the Associated Press will fact check in its partnership with Facebook

Working with outside experts to devise new ways to identify and curb misleading information

Facebook also says that on its photo-sharing app Instagram it is “limiting” the reach of posts that are “inappropriate but do not go against Instagram’s Community Guidelines” (like “sexually suggestive” material) stopping them from cropping up in public pages like Explore and hashtag pages without outright banning them.

The move risks hurting Instagram pages who target more mature audiences while still complying with the company’s rules; it remains to be seen what its impact will be in practice.