Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg matched with his wife’s friend while researching dating apps

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg matched one of his wife’s friends while researching dating apps, according to a book by BuzzFeed reporter Alex Kantrowitz.

Zuckerberg’s wife Priscilla reportedly spotted the match, telling him: “I’m having dinner with her tomorrow night!”

Facebook has launched its in-app dating service in more than 20 countries, following the success of rivals such as Tinder, Bumble and Hinge.

The firm has announced three new features to Facebook Dating designed to better integrate your Instagram presence into the dating service.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg matched with a friend of his wife Priscilla’s while researching dating apps, according to a new book.

According to Alex Kantrowitz, journalist at BuzzFeed and author of new book “Always Day One: How the Tech Titans Plan to Stay On Top Forever“, the match happened while Zuckerberg was conducting research for Facebook Dating.

“I signed up for all the dating services,” Zuckerberg told Kantrowitz. “I was showing Priscilla one of the apps. It was an app where you got matched with one person a day.

“I was like, ‘Here’s this app.’ And she said, ‘Hey, I’m having dinner with her tomorrow night!'”

Kantrowitz added that there was “no word on how the dinner went.”

Since first announcing Facebook Dating at its annual F8 developer conference in 2018, Facebook has launched its dating service in more than 20 countries, including Colombia, Canada, and Thailand.

Facebook Dating is designed to compete with popular dating apps like Tinder and Bumble, and the design of Facebook’s service will be familiar to those who have used rival services.

Although Facebook Dating skirts the standard swiping motion for a more scrollable feed-like look, the appearance of potential matches and the actions you take to express interest aren’t new.

Like Hinge, users can express interest to a potential match by either liking their profile or commenting on a photo or other aspect of their profile. You can also see the profiles of people who have expressed interest in you first.

Additionally, users can choose whether they want to see potential matches that they have mutual friends with by toggling on or off a feature in Facebook Dating.

“Always Day One”, published by Penguin Business, is on sale now.