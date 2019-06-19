Mark Zuckerberg is losing the confidence of Facebook staff after he plummeted down a list of America’s best CEOs

caption Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. source Win McNamee / Getty Staff

Mark Zuckerberg has fallen from 16th to 55th place in Glassdoor’s list of America’s top CEOs.

The ranking is based on anonymous reviews left by employees on the site.

Although still a popular boss, Zuckerberg is not as adored by his staff as he once was following a string of Facebook scandals.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Mark Zuckerberg has plummeted down a list of America’s best CEOs.

In a Glassdoor ranking based on employee reviews, Zuckerberg was listed as the 55th best CEO in the US. This was a big drop on his 16th place finish in 2018.

Prior to last year, Zuckerberg has always held a place in the top 10. In 2013 – a year after Facebook went public – he was voted as the best CEO in America. Here are his rankings over the years:

2019: 55 2018: 16 2017: 10 2016: 4 2015: 4 2014: 10 2013: 1

While Zuckerberg is still considered to be one of the best CEOs in the business – he has a 94% approval rating – he has been under siege over the past 18 months following a string of scandals at Facebook.

Read more: Facebook’s facing a firestorm of controversy. Here’s what we know about what’s going on inside the social media giant right now.

The biggest disaster was the Cambridge Analytica data breach in March 2018, which involved the political research firm harvesting millions of people’s Facebook data and using it to inform targeted political ads.

Facebook announced during its 2019 first-quarter earnings that it expects to be fined up to $5 billion by the Federal Trade Commission over the privacy breach.

A tsunami of other scandals have also engulfed Facebook in recent months, including its platform being used for election interference, the proliferation of harmful content such as the New Zealand mosque shooting, and persistent questions over fake news.

It has led to open revolt among Facebook’s investors, many of whom have said that the company should hire an independent chairman to keep Zuckerberg’s all-encompassing power in check.

The results of Glassdoor’s ranking would suggest that Zuckerberg is also losing the confidence of Facebook’s staff, who do not adore him as much as they once did.