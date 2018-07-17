Facebook’s testimony before Congress started with a surprise as three protestors held up posters showing Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg as a two-headed octopus wrapped around the world

  • During the House Judiciary Committee’s hearing on social media content filtering, three protestors held up signs during the testimony of Monika Bickert, Facebook’s head of global policy management.
  • The images appeared to depict Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s CEO, and Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook’s COO, as two heads on an octopus with its legs stretched around a globe.
  • There is a URL at the bottom of the image – which appears to lead to the website belonging to a group called ‘Freedom from Facebook.’

Shortly after Facebook’s head of global policy Monika Bickert’s testimony began at the House Judiciary Committee’s hearing on social media content filtering, three protestors held up images behind her.

The small posters appeared to depict Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s CEO, and Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook’s COO, as two heads on an octopus with its legs stretched around a globe.

The protestors silently held the images for a few seconds, which was available on the livestream of the event.

Chairman Bob Goodlatte then interrupted Bickert, and asked the protestors to stop – which they did, and then left the hearing.

There was a URL at the bottom of the images the protestors held up, which appeared to led to www.freedomfromfb.com, a website owned by the group ‘Freedom from Facebook,’ which describes Facebook as a monopoly and urges site visitors to sign a petition asking the Federal Trade Commission to break it up.

Some suggested that the images were anti-semetic – the image of an octopus stretched around the world has been used to depict Jewish people in anti-semetic cartoons in the past.

Ryan Mac, a tech reporter for BuzzFeed, said he spoke to one of the women who held the signs up – and she said it was a reference to an anti-Standard Oil cartoon, and said it wasn’t intended to be anti-semetic.