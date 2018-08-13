The most important engineers at Facebook

- source
Out of Facebook’s legions of engineers, who are names you absolutely need to know?
Business Insider has tracked down 16 of the most important engineers at the company, from those maintaining its core products of today, to those leading the charge on its most ambitious moonshots.
These are all people that work directly in engineering roles for specific products and areas; they might not be guiding product strategy or calling the shots at the end of the day – but they are the figures who are stewarding Facebook’s engineering efforts, and keep the leviathan running.