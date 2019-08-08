Facebook is reportedly offering news publishers up to $3 million a year to license articles for an upcoming news section

Facebook is offering millions of dollars to news publishers to license their content and include it in a special section of the social network, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal on Thursday.

The report, which cites anonymous sources, said that Facebook executives have pitched the offer to publications including Bloomberg, The Washington Post, ABC News, and the Wall Street Journal’s own parent company, Dow Jones. Facebook execs have said they would be willing to pay up to $3 million a year for the right to articles, the report said.

The articles would be included in a special section within Facebook devoted to news that the company hopes to launch later this year, according to the Journal.

Facebook executives did not immediately return Business Insider’s request for comment.