Facebook policy boss Elliot Schrage is stepping down after 10 years at the company

caption Elliot Schrage, Facebook vice president of communications and public policy, with COO Sheryl Sandberg. source Reuters

Facebook’s head of policy and communications is stepping down following the company’s string of scandals.

Elliot Schrage, who was worked for the social networking company for more than a decade is leaving.

In a statement, he said he would help hire his replacement, and stay on as an advisor to CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg.

Facebook’s policy and communications boss Elliot Schrage is stepping down as it attempts to recover from the biggest crisis in its 14-year history.

Facebook confirmed to Business Insider that the 57-year-old executive is leaving his role after more than a decade at the world’s largest social networking company.

His departure comes after a ugly chain of scandals for the company, from the spread of Russian propaganda to the Cambridge Analytica crisis in which tens of millions of users’ personal data was misappropriated by a political research firm.

The once-beloved company is now facing unprecedented regulatory scrutiny, and criticism from both the left and the right – on issues from digital addiction to alleged censorship.

News of his move was first reported by Recode on Thursday.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Schrage said he would continue to be an “advisor” to the executive team once his replacement is hired.

“After more than a decade at Facebook, I’ve decided it’s time to start a new chapter in my life. Leading policy and communications for hyper growth technology companies is a joy – but it’s also intense and leaves little room for much else. [CEO] Mark [Zuckerberg], [COO] Sheryl [Sandberg] and I have been discussing this for a while. I’ll lead the search to identify someone new to oversee our communications and policy teams,” he wrote.

“We expect to find someone with the same passion, integrity, determination and energy that our teams bring to Facebook every day. Mark and Sheryl have asked me to stay to manage the transition and then to stay on as an advisor to help on particular projects – and I’m happy to help.”

Prior to his role at Facebook as the vice president of communications and public policy, Schrage worked for Google, where he was the vice president of global communications and public affairs for 8 years, from 2000 to 2008.

In 2016, Mark Zuckerberg made a now-infamous claim that the notion that the company influenced the US election was a “pretty crazy idea.” BuzzFeed subsequently reported that Schrage had used the same line at a public event a day prior to Zuckerberg using it – suggesting it was a deliberate talking point.

Earlier this year Schrage apologised to an investor after she accused him of making a sexist remark to her at the company’s annual shareholder meeting.

This story is developing…