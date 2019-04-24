LIVE: Facebook expects to be hit with $3-5 billion fine by the FTC, as it beats Wall Street’s revenue expectations for Q1

Facebook expects to be fined up to $5 billion by US regulators.

The social network announced its Q1 2019 financial results on Wednesday, and beat analysts’ expectations on revenues.

It also announced that it was setting aside $3 billion for what is expected to be a record-breaking, multi-billion dollar settlement with the FTC over privacy issues.

On Wednesday, the California social networking giant announced its Q1 2019 financial results. It beat Wall Street’s expectations for revenue for the quarter, posting results of $15.08 – and announced that it was preparing for a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission in the $3-5 billion range, relating to its investigation of Facebook’s alleged violations of a 2011 consent decree on user privacy.

This would be the largest ever fine by the FTC.

The California social networking giant has been beset by scandals for the past two years, from Cambridge Analytica’s misappropriation of tens of millions of users’ data to the platform’s role in spreading hate speech that fueled genocide in Myanmar.

“In the first quarter of 2019, we recorded an accrual of $3 billion in connection with the ongoing inquiry of the FTC,” a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement. “This matter remains unresolved, and we estimate that the associated range of loss is between $3 billion and $5 billion.”

Facebook says that had it not set the funds aside, its earnings per share would have been $1.89 – significantly higher than analysts’ expectation of $1.62.

Facebook’s stock rose 5% in after-hours trading on the news.

A key area of focus for investors is the continued growth of Instagram, even as the core Facebook app’s business slows, and as the company adapts its advertising model to the (relatively) new Stories format across the company’s various apps.

Here are the key numbers (and what analysts were expecting, via Bloomberg):

Revenue: $15.08 billion ($14.97 billion expected), up 26% year-on-year

$15.08 billion ($14.97 billion expected), up 26% year-on-year Earnings per share (GAAP): $0.85 (expected was $1.62, which didn’t take into account the cash set aside for the expected settlement)

$0.85 (expected was $1.62, which didn’t take into account the cash set aside for the expected settlement) Daily Active Users : 1.56 billion (in line with expectations)

1.56 billion (in line with expectations) Monthly active users: 2.38 billion (2.37 billion expected)

2.38 billion (2.37 billion expected) Watch Facebook trade live »

Data released to Facebook also shows the social network has started to slowly grow again in Europe, after broadly flatlining for the past year.

source FB

Facebook’s scandals haven’t halted its steady growth, and as of Wednesday its stock was hovering around $183 a share before announcing earnings, below its all-time highs of $218 in July 2018, but well above the $123 mark it was languishing at as recently as December.

