LIVE: Facebook misses on revenue in Q2 earnings, stock tanks 10%

Facebook’s stock tanked more than 10% on Wednesday, after announcing Q2 revenue figures that were below Wall Street expectations.
User numbers also missed analysts’ predictions – though the Californian social networking company beat estimates for EPS.
Here are the key numbers versus what Wall Street was expecting for the quarter (expectations via Bloomberg):
- Revenue of $13.23 billion ($13.3 billion predicted)
- 2.23 billion monthly active users (2.25 billion predicted)
- 1.47 billion daily active users (1.48 million predicted)
- Earnings per share (EPS) of $1.74 ($1.72 predicted)
Facebook has had a bruising few months, from ongoing fallout from the spread of Russian propaganda to the aftermath of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, and fierce controversy over whether fake news and disinformation should be allowed on the site.
But this hasn’t put off investors. Its stock reached all-time-highs of more than $216 on Wednesday ahead of its earnings announced. And analysts predicted a booming quarter for the company, based off the runaway success of Instagram and continued strength in its core advertising business.
The quarter would be, market-research firm GBH Insights said, a “pivotal barometer” to assess any long-term damage to Facebook’s business from Cambridge Analytica and other data privacy worries.