LIVE: Here come Facebook’s Q3 earnings

Facebook is announcing its Q3 2019 earnings after markets close on Tuesday.

Here are the key numbers Wall Street is expecting (consensus estimates via Bloomberg):

Revenue: $17.35 billion, which would represent 26% growth year-over-year

$17.35 billion, which would represent 26% growth year-over-year Earnings per share (GAAP): $1.91

$1.91 Monthly active users: 2.45 billion

2.45 billion Daily active users: 1.6 billion

Analysts have been predicting another strong quarter from Facebook. The Silicon Valley social networking giant has been beset by scandals over the past two years – but its core business has been largely unscathed. The company is running “almost flawlessly,” analysts at Wedbush wrote recently.

Business Insider will be covering Facebook’s financial results live as they come in. Refresh this page for updates or click here for the latest updates.

Do you work at Facebook? Got a tip? Contact this reporter via encrypted messaging app Signal at +1 (650) 636-6268 using a non-work phone, email at rprice@businessinsider.com, Telegram or WeChat at robaeprice, or Twitter DM at @robaeprice. (PR pitches by email only, please.)

Read more: