The FTC has approved a roughly $5 billion settlement with Facebook

caption Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg leaving The Merrion Hotel in Dublin after a meeting with politicians to discuss regulation of social media and harmful content. (Photo by Niall Carson/PA Images via Getty Images) source Getty Images

The FTC has approved a $5 billion settlement against Facebook, according to multiple reports.

The record-breaking penalty comes after a probe into Facebook’s privacy practices.

Facebook and the FTC have declined to comment on the reported figure.

Facebook is facing a $5 billion penalty over its privacy woes.

According to reports published by The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post on Friday, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has approved a settlement with the Californian technology giant that would require Facebook to pay around $5 billion – a record-breaking penalty for a tech company.

The reported settlement comes following an investigation by the American regulator into the company’s myriad privacy issues, and follows two years of constant scandals.

Facebook previously warned investors that it expected to pay out between $3-5 billion, and the company’s stock climbed slightly upwards on the news.

The WSJ’s report cited an anonymous source familar with the matter. Spokespeople for Facebook and the FTC declined to comment to Business Insider.

The settlement is equivelant to roughly one month of Facebook’s revenues.

It’s not clear what additional restrictions the settlement may contain on how the company handles data. Some have previously pushed for it to hold CEO Mark Zuckerberg personally liable for future privacy infractions.

This story is developing…

Got a tip? Contact this reporter via encrypted messaging app Signal at +1 (650) 636-6268 using a non-work phone, email at rprice@businessinsider.com, Telegram or WeChat at robaeprice, or Twitter DM at @robaeprice. (PR pitches by email only, please.) You can also contact Business Insider securely via SecureDrop.

Read more: