It’s absurd that we’re even entertaining Facebook’s Libra currency idea

No, Facebook should not be allowed to have its own currency.

The company can’t be trusted with the power it has; no reasonable regulator should give it more.

As one senator said, Facebook has allowed “flagrant displays of bulls—” on its platform – how can we trust that it will not allow “flagrant displays of bulls—” in its financial transactions?

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The US government shouldn’t even be entertaining the idea that Facebook be allowed to create its own currency and financial-services arm – Libra and Calibra, respectively. The company has done nothing but demonstrate that it cannot be trusted with global financial transactions.

In June, Facebook announced that it – along with companies like Spotify and Visa – would create a convertible virtual currency called Libra to be used on its platform. Facebook would also create a financial-services arm called Calibra, which would initially offer a digital wallet for Libra and then expand to other banking services like savings and loans. These entities are to be headquartered in Switzerland through a nonprofit called the Libra Association.

This matter has been a subject in congressional hearings for a couple of weeks now. But that should all just be a formality – an opportunity for Facebook to make its case to the public, after which a bipartisan group of legislators, the US Treasury secretary, the chairman of the Federal Reserve, and every other regulator who has examined this issue can come together and give Facebook the answer it deserves: No.

Because of Facebook’s size and reach, this currency would instantly become “systemic,” as they say in the world of banking. That means the platform will immediately have to grapple with all the darkest corners of the financial system, like terrorist financing and money laundering. These are difficult to control for even developed sovereign nations.

For smaller countries where the currency is weak and limited, there are even more obvious challenges because of Facebook’s size. Citizens might turn so much of their currency into Libra that it forces their currency down, for example.

“Monetary policy might end up being set for areas all over the world by a board of largely Western companies located in California with a pot of hard currency-denominated assets in a potentially unregulated Swiss reserve, rather than by democratically accountable sovereign governments,” Matt Stoller, a researcher at the anti-monopoly think tank the Open Markets Institute, wrote.

On Tuesday, Facebook’s head of Calibra, David Marcus, testified before the Senate Banking Committee to assuage Washington’s fears about what Silicon Valley could do with all this power. He assured senators that Libra would comply with anti-money-laundering statutes, that it would be regulated by Swiss entities, and that the Calibra wallet would comply with the Bank Secrecy Act.

None of that matters – none of Marcus’ promises or clarifications or assurances mean anything. Facebook’s word is no good. Opposition to Libra has nothing to do with innovation, this is about working with people you can trust.

And we know we can’t trust Facebook. Here are a few examples:

I wouldn’t let Facebook water my plants, let alone monitor my banking transactions.

‘Flagrant displays of bulls—‘

During the hearing, Marcus kept trying to point out that other companies were also involved in this project. Yes, they gave Facebook $10 million to start the project, but Calibra itself will be wholly owned by Facebook, and most of this activity – like almost all social-media activity – will take place on Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp.

And if other companies care so much about Libra, why aren’t they in Washington taking the heat from just about everyone in town, Democrat or Republican?

“Libra raises many serious concerns regarding privacy, money laundering, consumer protection, and financial stability,” Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in testimony before the House Financial Services Committee last week.

And in a rare, almost freakish show of civility between a Trump appointee and Democratic leadership, Rep. Maxine Waters of California, the chair of the committee, looked at him with something like satisfaction.

The bipartisan lovefest went along the same lines in the Senate on Tuesday as well. They brought up Libra and Calibra’s potential to put national security at risk:

“This is a new day and age when it comes to … carrying around a briefcase of cash, transnational criminals and terrorists don’t do that anymore,” Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada told Marcus. “What you’re creating right now is an opportunity for them to engage in more money laundering and criminal activity, so know that. To say you’re going to comply with [anti-money laundering] is one thing, I need to see the specifics.”

And they discussed Facebook’s track record as a platform for bad actors:

“Sixty percent of your users say they get news from Facebook as their primary source,” Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Texas said. “Isn’t it true, and I really want your opinion, that Facebook has chosen to advance a set of values in which truthful reporting has been displaced by flagrant displays of bulls— … Facebook now wants to control the money supply. What could possibly go wrong?”

source C-SPAN

Marcus tried to tell Kennedy that Facebook acknowledges that it worked too slowly to counter bad actors in the past, but that was really all he could say, and it wasn’t good enough. When transactions are done in a split second, there is no time for a company to be slow, not even once.

And Marcus’ answers don’t actually matter anyway. As Republican Sen. Martha McSally of Arizona pointed out, Facebook has told the world that it would change its behavior before, and it has violated those promises time and time again.

So to Marcus’ statements about Libra and Calibra’s data-sharing constraints, McSally said: “How do we know this isn’t going to change, and how do we know you’re actually going to do that based on your track record of failing, violating, and deceiving in the past?”

We don’t. So while this has been an interesting exercise – and the bipartisanship in Washington is truly refreshing – no one should be seriously entertaining a Facebook currency. It’s can’t be trusted.