There’s now a team of people in Singapore weeding out fake news from your Facebook feed

Articles rated as false by certified fact checkers will appear lower in the feed, which can reduce the virality of these articles by as much as 80 per cent, Facebook said. Pixabay

Weeks after the Government announced a Bill to crack down on fake news, Facebook has announced that it will roll out a new program in Singapore to reduce the spread of fake news on the platform.

A team of certified, locally-based fact checkers from international news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP) will be responsible for reviewing and rating the accuracy of articles, photos and videos for the Singapore market, Facebook said on Thursday (May 2).

The social media giant has fact-checking programs in over 20 countries, including Indonesia, the Philippines, India, Pakistan and Australia.

To start, content in English, Chinese and Malay will be reviewed for Singapore, with checkers assigning content one of nine ratings, include “truth”, “false mixture” (where an article’s primary claim is misleading or inaccurate), “false headline”, “satire”, “opinion” and “prank generator”.

The three rankings that constitute fake news are false mixture, false headline, and prank generator.

The checkers, who work independently from Facebook, will determine the rating based on factors such as the virality of an article, which articles have been flagged by users as potential misinformation, and if the majority of the comments for an article express disbelief at its contents.

Articles rated as false by the checkers will appear lower in the feed, which can reduce their virality by as much as 80 per cent, Facebook said. Facebook added that it will monitor the sites whose content continuously receives false ratings.

Furthermore, users and page admins will receive a notification if they try to share a post rated as fake news. They will also get notifications if articles they shared in the past have been rated false.

Facebook will also notify publishers with articles falling in one of the three fake news categories with an explanation for the rating, and ask them to correct the statements identified as misinformation.

If the publisher rectifies the problematic statements within one week, the article will be re-rated.

Facebook added that it hopes to expand the program locally to include more fact checkers.

