Facebook spent over $23 million on security and private jets for Mark Zuckerberg in 2019

Facebook released its executive compensation in filings to the SEC on Friday.

The company spent $23.4 million in 2019 on personal security for Mark Zuckerberg and his family, including a $2.9 million provision for his use of private jets.

Zuckerberg’s security costs doubled in 2018 in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, and it seems Facebook still believes negative sentiment towards the company is strong enough to justify such high security expenditures.

It takes a lot of cash to keep Mark Zuckerberg safe.

Facebook filed its executive compensation for 2019 to the SEC on Friday, revealing how much it spent on personal security for its top execs last year.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg does not draw a salary from Facebook, but the company did spend $23.4 million protecting him last year.

Included in this figure was a pre-tax allowance of $10 million for Zuckerberg’s family, plus $2.9 million in costs for his use of private jets.

The figure is only slightly higher than 2018’s spend of $22.5 million on the CEO. Previously the Facebook’s CEO spend on security had been less astronomical, but after the Cambridge Analytica data scandal of 2018, the firm said it had to spend extra on security because Zuckerberg was associated with Facebook’s shortcomings.

“He is synonymous with Facebook, and as a result, negative sentiment regarding our company is directly associated with, and often transferred to, Mr. Zuckerberg,” the company wrote in its 2018 filing.

This language was repeated in its 2019 filing, which suggests Facebook does not feel public ire towards the company has abated significantly since the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

The company also spent $4.3 million on COO Sheryl Sandberg, up from $2.9 million in 2018.