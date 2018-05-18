Facebook’s IPO was 6 years ago today — here’s how much you’d have made if you invested $1,000 back in the day

- source
- Facebook held its initial public offering on May 18, 2012, six years ago Friday.
- A $1,000 stock investment bought at the closing price on that day would be worth almost $4,800 today.
Friday is the sixth anniversary of Facebook‘s initial public offering, and an investor at that time would have made a nice return between then and now.
Facebook initially offered its stock at $38 per share on the morning of May 18, 2012, and closed trading that day just above that, at $38.23, according to data from Yahoo Finance.
The chart below shows the value of a $1,000 investment bought at that closing price of $38.23 over the following six years. As of 9:40 a.m. ET on Friday, that investment would be worth $4,792.83 at Facebook’s per-share price of $183.23.
That’s a bit lower than the stock’s all-time-high closing price of $193.09, set on February 1, before the Cambridge Analytica data scandal sent the stock tumbling for several weeks. But it’s still an impressive increase.
Here’s the value of $1,000 invested on Facebook’s opening day over the past six years: