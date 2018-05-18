Facebook’s IPO was 6 years ago today — here’s how much you’d have made if you invested $1,000 back in the day

Mark Zuckerberg addresses the crowd outside the Nasdaq stock exchange on May 18, 2012.

Mark Zuckerberg addresses the crowd outside the Nasdaq stock exchange on May 18, 2012.
Facebook

  • Facebook held its initial public offering on May 18, 2012, six years ago Friday.
  • A $1,000 stock investment bought at the closing price on that day would be worth almost $4,800 today.

Friday is the sixth anniversary of Facebook‘s initial public offering, and an investor at that time would have made a nice return between then and now.

Facebook initially offered its stock at $38 per share on the morning of May 18, 2012, and closed trading that day just above that, at $38.23, according to data from Yahoo Finance.

The chart below shows the value of a $1,000 investment bought at that closing price of $38.23 over the following six years. As of 9:40 a.m. ET on Friday, that investment would be worth $4,792.83 at Facebook’s per-share price of $183.23.

That’s a bit lower than the stock’s all-time-high closing price of $193.09, set on February 1, before the Cambridge Analytica data scandal sent the stock tumbling for several weeks. But it’s still an impressive increase.

Here’s the value of $1,000 invested on Facebook’s opening day over the past six years:

